ITV reportedly gathering Coronation Street icons for new four-part series

ITV is said to be getting a group of Coronation Street icons back together for a new series looking at some of the soap's most popular characters.

Weatherfield legends such as Ken Barlow, played by William Roache, and Bet Lynch, portrayed by Julie Goodyear, are reportedly being lined up to star in the four-part programme.

A TV insider said Bet Lynch actress Julie Goodyear (left) could feature in the four-part Coronation Street icons series (Credit: ITV)

It is understood the new show will help show bosses fill the programming void caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What do we know about it so far?

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, a TV insider said: "During these difficult times, ITV bosses thought, 'What better to lift the spirits than some of the most memorable moments in Corrie history?'

Ken is the longest serving soap actor in the world (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"It also gives them the chance to ­celebrate their many stars, including Ken Barlow - the longest-running soap star in the world.

"With filming suspended, this is a way of getting around the current restrictions as a lot can be pulled from archives and interviews at home."

It follows a call from cobbles favourite Kym Marsh for ITV to start airing classic episodes.

The singer-turned-actress, 43, wants bosses to air older episodes of the soap, now that it's cut down to just a few episodes per week.

Classic episodes could provide an 'escape' during lockdown

Kym played Michelle Connor on the ITV soap before leaving last year. And she thinks Corrie classics could offer an "escape" for Brits in isolation.

She said: "There will be no Coronation Street on screen for a while, which is weird!

Kym Marsh called for ITV bosses to air classic Corrie episodes (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

"During this time, we all look to television for our escape. I'm thinking of those elderly people that have watched the soap for years and now have to go without it. I hope they run old episodes and revisit famous bits.

"But taking the show off air is the right decision for the cast and the crew. How can you act in close proximity or do a love scene being two metres apart?"

