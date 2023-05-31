Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Justin walks free as Ryan refuses to testify?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday May 31), Ryan refuses to go to court and testify against Justin.

Daisy’s shocked at Ryan’s admission and does her best to try to convince him to change his mind.

But, will Ryan change his mind? Will Justin walk free? Find out in our Coronation Street spoilers…

Ryan can’t face going to court (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan refuses to testify

Last night (Tuesday May 30), Carla and Ryan revealed some information in the pub about how Daisy manipulated Ryan and made Alya split up with him.

Justin’s sister, Karen, had been in the Rovers and had heard the conversation take place.

Tonight, as Ryan goes to leave for court, Karen tells him that she’s passed on this information about Daisy to Justin’s lawyer.

Ryan’s horrified and goes back to his flat, too scared to go to court. Carla soon wonders where Ryan is and calls him.

At Ryan’s flat, Daisy turns up and is shocked to hear that Karen had been spying on them. Desperate to win against Justin, Daisy begs Ryan to reconsider and testify in court.

If Ryan doesn’t give evidence, Justin could walk free. But, will Daisy be able to convince Ryan to change his mind?

Paul pins his hopes on the treatment (Credit: ITV)

Paul gets his hopes up

Billy goes to the hospital with Paul for his appointment with the MND specialist, providing him with some support.

Paul awaits to hear whether he’s suitable for the Tofersen treatment. But, will Paul get the news he’s been hoping for?

Roy tells Nina the truth about his health (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy opens up to Nina

Tonight, Roy realises that he’s left the door open whilst he was sleepwalking. Roy, Nina and Evelyn go out looking for Freddie who has escaped.

Roy then decides that now is the right time to tell Nina about his operation before handing Evelyn a pile of letters for her to give out if he doesn’t make it.

But, how will Nina react to this news? Will Roy die during the operation?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

