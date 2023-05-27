Justin looking sinister on Coronation Street; Rovers background and show logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street fans predict Justin’s return… and who Daisy’s new stalker is

Is Justin back to torment Daisy?

By Joel Harley

Fans of Coronation Street last night predicted the return of Justin as a mystery figure appeared to be spying on Daisy. Justin has been quiet of late, as Daisy prepares to face him in court for his acid attack on her and Ryan. But last night’s episode suggested that he could be back.

Is Justin back on the scene to torment Daisy again? Based on last night’s episode, some viewers think so.

Ryan and Daisy in Coronation Street stand back as Justin threatens Daisy with acid
Justin has tormented poor Daisy for months, culminating in an acid attack which left Ryan Connor scarred for life (Credit: ITV)

Justin returns to Coronation Street?

Last night’s episode of the soap saw Daisy confide in Daniel, talking to him about how worried she is for Ryan. They also discussed next week’s court date, in which Justin is on trial for his acid attack.

But Daisy and Daniel left the house, it became clear that they were being watched from a distance – with the camera angle changing to represent this mystery character’s perspective.

But who is spying on Daisy? Is Justin up to his old tricks again?

Daisy looks worried on Coronation Street
Someone is watching Daisy again (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Justin’s return

Writing on Twitter, Coronation Street fans speculated as to who might be watching Daisy and Daniel. Many thought that it could be Justin, returned to stalk Daisy again.

“Seems as if Justin is back watching Daisy again,” said one viewer.

“Don’t tell me, Justin’s watching Daisy and Daniel?” asked another.

Daisy and Jenny look shocked as Justin's sister talks to them on Coronation Street
Justin’s sister, Karen, previously visited the Rovers to warn Daisy about her brother (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fan suggests alternate stalker theory

However, another viewer had an alternate theory about who might be spying on Daisy. Another wondered whether it could be Karen, Justin’s sister.

“I bet it’s Justin’s sister spying on Daisy and Daniel,” this viewer predicted.

“Who is watching Daisy and Daniel?” another asked, echoing the thoughts of many.

Karen, Justin… or a third party, who is watching Daisy and Daniel? And what do they want?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

