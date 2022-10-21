Coronation Street spoilers: John Stape ‘returns’ to terrorise Fiz

Fiz gets an unwelcome blast from the past Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal.

The factory worker is stunned when she gets a call from a journalist, wanting to talk about her serial killer ex, John Stape.

Fiz goes to the Rovers and tells Tyrone about the call, the paper is planning on serialising a book about the murderer.

Coronation Street spoilers reveal a shock for Fiz (Credit: ITV)

A suspicious Tyrone tells Fiz that he thinks Phill is behind it.

Coronation Street spoilers reveal a blast from the past for Fiz

Is he right?

Corrie fans know that Fiz and Phill were briefly married earlier this year.

Fiz jilted Phill AT THEIR RECEPTION, telling him she didn’t love him. She got back together with Tyrone that very night.

When a hurt Phill discovered the truth, he told the couple that he wouldn’t give Fiz an annulment. Instead, he planned to drag out a year-long divorce.

But he later U-turned and handed Fiz the papers to end their marriage quickly.

Phill appeared to leave the cobbles after that, but viewers know he was planning on publishing a book about John Stape’s crimes.

Is this new twist really Phill getting revenge?

Could this be Phill’s revenge plan? (credit: ITV)

Is it Phill’s revenge plan?

Fiz is also worried when Tyrone tells her he’s taking up a new hobby.

She’s bemused when he says he’s learning taekwondo. Sean reminds her what happened last time Tyrone took exercise classes – he hooked up with Alina.

Corrie fans have already been wondering if Phill was out for revenge.

As he left the cobbles, Hope – Fiz’s daughter with John Stape – began receiving online messages from someone called Mad Dog.

Mad Dog asked Hope what her mum and dad are like, if she liked her home, if she got on with her parents and if she had any brothers and sisters.

Hope and Sam talked about Mad Dog and Sam seemed to think Mad Dog had a crush on Hope.

But fans thought Mad Dog could be Phill.

