Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff takes his own life?

In next week's Coronation Street, Geoff leads Yasmeen to believe he is going to take his own life as she tries to leave.

Yasmeen picks up her suitcase and leaves the house.

She goes to see Alya and tells her she was right all along and that she's coming to Zeedan's wedding.

However Yasmeen is horrified when she sees messages from Geoff, suggesting he's going to take his own life.

Geoff suggests that he's going to take his own life (Credit: ITV Hub)

Feeling guilty, Yasmeen insists she must go check on her husband and Alya offers to go with her.

Back at No.6, Yasmeen is horrified to find a smashed photo frame with drops of blood, however there is no sign of Geoff.

Where is he?

When Yasmeen asserts she can no longer go to the wedding Alya is furious.

Yasmeen metts up with the police (Credit: ITV)

But Yasmeen decides to contact the police and asks how she should go about accessing information under Claire's law.

She meets the police at the community centre where they tell her about Geoff's criminal past.

Just how much danger is Yasmeen in?

What happens in this week's Coronation Street?

In last night's episode (Monday, March 30), viewers saw Geoff have a 'heart attack' to get out of answering questions about the hotel booking in Spain.

However when Yasmeen called the ambulance, the paramedics found nothing wrong with him and he refused to go to the hospital to have more tests done.

Paramedics found nothing wrong with Geoff (Credit: ITV Hub)

Feeling her husband was unfit to travel, she announced that she and Geoff are no longer going to Spain, leaving Alya annoyed.

But Yasmeen will soon start to see Geoff's true colours when she walks in on him threatening her granddaughter.

Yasmeen catches Geoff threatening Alya (Credit: ITV)

Later she discovers Geoff's emails from an escort agency, but when she confronts Geoff, he admits he lied about the hotel booking.

However, when Yasmeen takes a stand and tells Geoff she's going to Zeedan's wedding; he refuses to let her leave!

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

