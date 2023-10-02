Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal the end is finally here for Stephen Reid – no really, it is!

Carla is desperate to stop him fleeing the country, but will she be successful?

Meanwhile, Stephen has Tim firmly in his sights. After a showdown, Tim ends up unconscious in the boot of his car. Has Stephen killed again?

With both Peter and Audrey on the warpath, will Stephen get away with his crimes or will he be brought to justice – one way or another?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Carla is determined to bring Stephen down

Carla is desperate to get evidence Stephen drugged her and when she finds one-way tickets to Thailand she thinks it proves his guilt. She convinces DS Swain Stephen is a flight risk and Swain insists Carla tells no one.

But Carla doesn’t listen and goes to visit Jenny. She tells her the police are investigating Stephen and begs her not to go to Thailand as she could be running off with a murderer.

2. Tim in terrible danger

Tim heads to the canal towpath as his suspicions of Stephen grow. He finds a corpse’s hand in the water and runs back to his cab to dial 999. But Tim’s in shock when Stephen climbs into the back seat!

Stephen wants to silence him and starts to strangle Tim with his tie. Can Tim get away?

3. Stephen kills Tim?

Tim manages to break free and runs off. But Stephen is hot on his heels…

Tim finds himself cornered and then he trips. Just as he clambers to his feet, Stephen rounds the corner…

Stephen is furious and hits him with an iron bar. Tim falls to the floor.

Stephen watches over an unconscious Tim. He then drags him to the boot of his car and douses it in petrol…

4. Stephen gets away with it?

Seemingly calm, Stephen arrives home and takes a shower to wash away the blood. But will Jenny confront him over Carla’s claims?

Determined to make his getaway, Stephen calls the airline to confirm his flight for tomorrow.

5. Sally left devastated

As Tim fights for his life, Sally is upset, assuming he’s gone to the County match rather than meet her for their anniversary meal.

But Sally starts to panic when Kevin later tells her Tim didn’t go to the match at all. Where is Tim? Just what has Stephen done with him?

6. Stephen cleans Carla out

Calm Stephen tricks Michael to enable him to transfer the full balance of Underworld’s account into a fake one he’s set up.

Carla is stunned when she gets notification of the transfer. Meanwhile, DS Swain soon gets word Stephen has moved his flight forward and races to stop him…

7. Peter attacks

As Stephen leaves his flat, Peter arrives. He is furious and attacks Stephen. But Audrey arrives and sends Peter packing.

Stephen’s relief at his mum’s rescue turns to horror, however, when she accuses him of stealing her house – has he finally been caught? What will he do to save himself? Just how far will he go?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.