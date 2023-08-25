Coronation Street Peter’s killer exit storyline worked out: ‘I’d stake my mortgage on it’

Fans of Coronation Street think that they have ‘worked out’ Peter Barlow’s upcoming exit from the show… and it involves soap serial killer Stephen Reid. Could there be any truth to the fan theories?

Actor Chris Gascoyne, who plays Peter on the show, will be leaving Coronation Street this year. However, it has yet to be revealed under what circumstances he will be going.

Peter won’t be around for much longer (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Suspicions grow as Stephen makes an enemy of Peter

Recent events on the soap have seen Peter grow suspicious of Stephen after the killer threw him under the bus in revealing that he pawned dead Rufus’s watch. Stephen told Rufus’s widow that Peter had stolen Rufus’ watch.

Once Peter found out that Stephen had snitched on him, he told Carla that he suspected Stephen of having a hidden agenda. Will Peter’s suspicions bring him into conflict with Stephen?

And if so, how will Stephen react?

Peter has already told Carla that he doesn’t trust Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict killer end to Stephen’s rein of terror

Writing on Twitter, a number of Corrie fans predicted how Stephen’s time on the soap might end. Some feel that Peter could ‘bring down’ his rival.

“Peter is bringing Satan down, I’d put my mortgage on it,” one fan wrote, referring to Stephen as ‘Satan.’ Could Peter be the one to expose Stephen?

And if so, how would that result in his exit from Weatherfield?

Could Peter kill Stephen? (Credit: ITV)

Peter kills Stephen?

Another prominent theory is that Peter could kill Stephen. This could come amidst a struggle as Stephen tries to silence Peter – or with Peter enraged at Stephen’s spiking Carla with LSD.

“How will Peter kill Stephen if the rumours are true?” asked one fan.

How will peter kill stephen if the rumours are true #corrie — pete leo (@homebrew19721) August 21, 2023

Peter killing Stephen could certainly lead to Peter’s exit, with Peter either in prison or on the run from the law.

Peter’s suspicion of Stephen could put him in danger (Credit: ITV)

Stephen kills Peter?

Other fans think that Stephen could kill Peter instead – perhaps trying to silence him as he becomes too vocal.

“Peter is gonna lead the charge against Stephen and Stephen is gonna kill him, I can sense it, I feel sick,” another fan wrote.

peter is gonna lead the charge against stephen and stephen is gonna kill him, i can sense it i feel sick #Corrie pic.twitter.com/VlH0MU35pe — luke (@fansvfavourites) August 11, 2023

This seems unlikely, as actor Chris Gascoyne is said only to be taking a break from the soap – with the door open for his return. But could the writers surprise us all by killing Peter?

Could Peter take the rap for Stephen’s crimes? (Credit: ITV)

Peter goes to prison?

“Peter’s exit story will be him going to prison,” another Twitter user has theorised. Peter is already implicated in Rufus’s death due to the missing watch. Could a shock twist see him imprisoned for Rufus’s murder?

Peters exit story will be him going to prison #Corrie — pete leo (@homebrew19721) August 14, 2023

How will Peter be leaving Corrie… and is there any way back?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

