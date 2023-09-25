Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Carla works out how she was spiked with LSD – and by who! But will she bring Stephen down?

Meanwhile, Tyrone is stunned when the police turn up to question him. What has his mum done now? And who does Cassie set her sights on later in the week?

Also, Billy and Paul get married, but will it go without a hitch?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1.Carla knows!

Carla discovers there was LSD in her hair sample and thinks Rufus must have spiked her. However when she realises the dates don’t add up and finds out Stephen usually makes the coffee in the office she realises exactly what happened – and who was behind it.

She tells Stephen she knows what he did and she’s going to prove it. Stephen is clearly worried, meanwhile Sarah is very uneasy.

Carla tells DS Swain her suspicions about Stephen and tries to get her to act. But DS Swain is clear that it’s only speculation and Carla needs proper evidence to prove it. How will Carla bring him down?

2. Stephen plans to flee

With the walls closing in, Stephen suggests to Jenny they move to Thailand to run a bar together. But Jenny is clear their trip is just a holiday and she won’t be moving out there.

However, Stephen dangles a picture of a bar in front of her, saying his friend is looking for a manager. It’s not long before she agrees to go with him – but is she in danger?

3. Tyrone questioned by the police

Cassie storms off after being told to keep out of another meeting with the cab firm. The meeting seems to go well, but it’s not long before there’s another interruption – from the police.

Tyrone discovers his car was involved in a hit and run and Evelyn is sure Cassie is behind it. Cassie denies it, but it’s clear Evelyn doesn’t believe her. Cassie soon heads off to get drunk.

4. Cassie sets her sights on Kevin!

Kevin finds drunk Cassie and lets her sleep on their sofa. She begs him not to tell Tyrone.

Cassie calls at the garage the next day and thanks Kevin for not grassing her up, but it’s clear she’s making eyes at Kev!

5. Paul and Billy get married

Bernie and Gemma walk Paul down to aisle to marry Billy at the Bistro. Billy and Paul exchange vows and the registrar pronounces them husband and husband.

But it’s not long before Billy discovers Paul has been keeping a big secret from him. What has Paul been hiding? And will this affect their happy ever after?

6. Aadi lashes out

The kebab shop is vandalised and evidence left behind proves Aadi was behind it. Dev is upset, but insists it’s a family matter.

However, it’s not long before the police arrive. Dev explains they are dealing with it as a family but Aadi is furious. He accuses Dev of calling the cops on him, but how will he feel when he finds out who really called them?

7. Dom turns nasty

Dom and Eliza call at No.6, but Dom refuses to let her stay for tea and orders her to collect her things. Stu is desperate, but Yasmeen insists the novelty of living with her dad will wear off and Eliza will be back.

8. Liam taken to hospital

Liam is bullied into trying a vape and suffers an asthma attack so is rushed to hospital. Dylan is involved and gets a grilling from Gary and Maria.

Maria is furious to find out what happened and Gary is worried when he discovers Liam is hanging out with Mason Radcliffe. Gary reveals they are a notorious family and Liam needs to stay away from them.

9. Mason targets Dylan

Mason soon turns his attentions to Dylan and makes a joke about his gay dad. But will Dylan realise what his so-called friend is like and stop hanging out with him?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

