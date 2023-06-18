Claire Sweeney reveals joining Coronation Street as Evelyn’s daughter Cassie has been ‘quite traumatic’

Coronation Street newcomer Claire Sweeney arrives in Weatherfield as Cassie next week, causing problems for Evelyn and Tyrone.

Cassie is Tyrone’s biological mother, and Evelyn’s daughter – and she is trouble!

She’s played by Claire Sweeney who may be a newcomer to Corrie, but who’s proper soap royalty after her years playing Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside.

And she is also VERY excited about joining the cast of Coronation Street.

Evelyn is shocked to see Cassie! (Credit: ITV)

Birthday present!

We caught up with Claire to hear all about Cassie – and also how she landed her new role.

“I got a phone call from the lovely Iain (MacLeod, the Coronation Street producer), asking me to do a self-tape,” Claire tells us.

“It was 6pm and they wanted it the next day. I’d been really busy working and it was my only night off, so thankfully I was at home. It was a big scene. I learnt it, and I did it in my bed – it was supposed to be a hospital bed and I’m in my big fancy silver bed! I had it on the casting desk by 9am the next morning!”

After wowing the casting team with her self-tape, Claire went to meet Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone. And then she got the call saying she’d got the part!

“When I got the part on Brookside it was my birthday, 17 April,” she says. “When I got the part of Cassie, it was my birthday, 17 April. I was in Majorca with my family. I wasn’t allowed to say anything!”

Evelyn’s got some explaining to do (Credit: ITV)

Dream job as Coronation Street Cassie!

Claire says being offered a role in Coronation Street was certainly a dream come true.

“I always thought if I was to do another soap, Corrie would be the dream one,” she admits. “I was obsessed with Pat Phoenix, and Bet Lynch. It’s iconic. Corrie is a dream role. I’m a massive Corrie fan!”

And despite her soap credentials, Claire says she got an attack of the nerves when she got to the studio.

“Walking in, I saw the cobbles and my stomach went woo!” she reveals. “I saw Audrey getting into a taxi, doing a scene and I was like ‘yes!’ The reality of it hit me.”

Star-struck Claire says she felt like an imposter when she first arrived. “I was waiting to get escorted out! I’m so grateful for this job and to be playing Cassie. I’ve been saying, if it’s a choice of Hollywood or Corrie, give me Corrie any day!”

Evelyn has been lying to grandson Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Cassie’s unexpected arrival!

Cassie shows up on the Street, surprising Evelyn – and making her panic, because she’s told Tyrone that his mum is dead!

So what is she like?

“I love Cassie and I hope the audience love her as much as I do,” says Claire. “She’s vulnerable and she’s troubled – she’s got major problems. She’s an addict, that’s what makes her so unpredictable. She has really good intentions, but she’s an addict.”

It turns out that Cassie being alive isn’t the only thing Evelyn has been lying about.

“Evelyn has had a relationship with Cassie for a while,” explains Claire. “She turns up, she wants to see Tyrone, she wants to see her mum. She needs her mum; she turns up for help.”

Ty’s in for a shock! (Credit: ITV)

Masterclass with Maureen

Because no one else knows about Cassie, Claire’s first scenes were all with Maureen Lipman, who plays Evelyn.

“What was wonderful for me, was my first scene filming with Corrie was a 14-page, two-hander with Dame Maureen Lipman!” Claire says. “Working with Maureen is like a masterclass. I’m looking forward to doing more stuff with her. And Alan (Halsall, who plays Tyrone). What a wonderful actor he is.”

Coronation Street: Cassie causing havoc

Claire’s on screen briefly this week, then returns in August. Because as soon as Cassie arrives, Evelyn whisks her away!

“Evelyn just wants her out of there,” Claire tells us. “Evelyn’s been living a lie. She’s told Tyrone that his mother is dead. And Cassie turns up. So Evelyn wants Cassie out of the way. She loves Tyrone, she loves the children, and she knows Cassie is a loose cannon.”

Cassie is certainly a world away from glamorous Claire – but she says that it’s “brilliant” to be so “stripped back”.

“I had to get my nails off,” Claire jokes. “Being a scouser, getting my nails and my lashes off is quite traumatic! But the makeup team have done a fantastic job.”

And what can we expect when Cassie comes back to the Street?

“She’s going to cause havoc!” says Claire. “She’s a live wire. Not only is there great drama, she’s quite funny as well. It’s fantastic, Corrie humour!”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!