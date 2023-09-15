Darren Morfitt’s life beyond Coronation Street – from famous actress wife to film star past

Dom looking dodgy on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Actor Darren Morfitt has recently joined Coronation Street as Eliza’s dodgy dad, Dom Everett. Since joining the soap, he has already made waves, initially meeting up with Eliza on the sly – and later attempting to ‘sell’ her to grandpa Stu for £10k.

When Stu clashed with Eliza’s slimy dad, Dom dug in his heels. This week’s episodes have seen Stu and Eliza bicker over her relationship with her dad.

Stu ta;ls to Dom and Eliza on Corrie
Dom has quickly come between Eliza and Stu (Credit: ITV)

Dodgy Dom creates a divide between Eliza and Stu

After Eliza disappeared, Stu learned that Eliza had ran away to stay at her dad’s house. Stu was heartbroken when Eliza’s social worker suggested that Eliza would be best off staying with her dad for now.

Stu was arrested after accidentally thumping a police officer during a heated argument with Dom. Can he win Eliza back from her deadbeat dad?

But off-screen, actor Darren Morfitt, the actor who plays Dom, has a far more settled life! So who is he?

Dom glares at Stu
Darren plays Eliza’s deadbeat dad, Dom Everitt (Credit: ITV)

What has Darren Morfitt been in outside of Coronation Street?

Prior to treading the Cobbles, Darren, aged 49, has a long and storied career in television and film.

Most recently, he appeared in the hit BBC drama series Line of Duty. He played dirty cop Colin Brackley in Season one of the show.

Darren has also appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the British horror films Dog Soldiers and Doomsday, both directed by Neil Marshall.

Helen Latham and Darren Morfitt pose on the red carpet
Darren and his wife Helen have been together for nearly 30 years (Credit: Chapman/Shutterstock)

Who is Darren Morfitt’s wife – and what has she been in?

Darren is married to actress Helen Latham, aged 47. She is most famous for playing Lucy Milligan in two seasons of the drama series Footballers’ Wives.

She has also appeared in Brookside, The Bill and was the winner of a Stars in their Eyes celebrity special as Dolly Parton.

Helen and Darren met at theatre school in 1995. They were married nine years’ later, surrounded by friends and family.

Stu Throws Eliza's Dad Out | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

