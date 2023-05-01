Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Sarah is playing with fire as she visits Damon for another hook-up. When Adam walks in, will they get caught?

Elsewhere, Daisy and Ryan grow closer. However she has no idea her catfishing has put his life in danger. Will Ryan be okay?

Also next week, Fiz leaves and Amy tries to move on.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Sarah and Damon caught?

Sarah hears gossip that Damon has a black eye and calls at the bistro to find him. He’s there alone and soon leans in to kiss her.

They head into the office and lock the door. They have no idea Adam and Dee-Dee are on their way…

After finding the place locked, Adam and Dee-Dee call Leanne, who lets them in for the meeting about the late licence. Everyone’s wondering where Damon is.

Damon and Sarah panic as they freeze in fear. Are they about to be caught in the act? And how will Sarah talk her way out of this one with her husband?

2. Ryan and Daisy grow closer

Ryan calls Crystal and Daisy is forced to pretend to be her. She rudely tells him she prefers country music to try to get him to leave her alone.

However, not put off, Ryan later leaves a voice message for Crystal saying he’s coming to Ibiza. Daisy then calls at the flat to try to talk him out of it.

As she tells him not to book a flight, Ryan is confused how Daisy knew he was thinking of going to see Crystal. Daisy quickly covers and Ryan buys her story.

Changing the subject Daisy encourages him to come for a walk with her to face the world. She then suggests a drink in the Rovers.

Ryan is grateful to Daisy for making him face his demons. It’s soon clear their feelings for each other are growing.

3. Ryan dies?

Ryan is alone and desperately ill when he’s sick. He calls Crystal and leaves a message, but elsewhere, Daisy has discovered Daniel’s given her spare phone to Max.

As she begs Daniel to get it back asap, Ryan is drifting into unconsciousness. Will anyone hear his message in time?

4. Daniel gives Max a phone

Max disrupts Daniel’s class to prove he’s not pally with the teacher. But Daniel remains determined to help Max after watching his video journal.

Later Daniel secretly gives Max Daisy’s spare phone to record a video diary on. But Daniel has no idea Daisy’s been using to it message Ryan as Crystal.

Max is caught with the phone by fellow inmate Gav. Gav wants to know where he got it and Max confesses how and why he has it.

Suddenly Ryan’s message beeps through and Gav plays it. Max listens with concern knowing Ryan’s in danger. Will Max be able to save Ryan’s life?

5. Fiz leaves

Beth listens into Stephen’s conversation with Owen and finds out they’re planning to outsource. She later tells Stephen she’d like to apply for the new supervisor’s role in Norwich.

However, Stephen has other plans and call Fiz into the office. He offers her the job instead on double her salary.

Tyrone is supportive and tells his wife she should go. Torn Fiz soon makes her decision.

She says goodbye to her family and is soon departing for Norwich. But when will Fiz be back?

6. Exit for Aaron?

Eric suggests he and Aaron go travelling. Abi’s secretly pleased Aaron might be leaving.

7. Amy tries to move on

Amy tells Summer she can’t got to Billy’s Eurovision party as she has a date with a boy from her course. However, is she really ready for it?

8. Jenny’s coronation party

Jenny hosts a coronation party in the Rovers to celebrate King Charles. The locals all join in the festivities.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

