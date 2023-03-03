Ben Hull is in tonight’s Coronation Street, playing a business associate of Sarah Barlow called Owen.

Owen and his business partner join Sarah for an important meeting discussing a deal for her side project Nippersnapper.

Sarah’s managing to hold the fort rather well – not surprisingly as Nippersnapper was her idea (well, hers and Michael Bailey’s) and associates are about to sign on the dotted line when Stephen shows up.

Fresh from his humilation at the presentation, after he managed to drug himself instead of Carla, and buzzing from taking on two drug dealers in the precinct, Stephen’s determined to get involved.

But will Sarah welcome his interruption?

Ben as Lewis in Hollyoaks (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Sarah’s business associate?

The two business contacts – Owen and Angelique are played by Ben Hull and Lauren Carse.

And Ben will be a familiar face to telly viewers.

Where do you know Ben Hull from?

Ben Hull started his career on Children’s Ward, the CITV teen drama that launched several Corrie stars’ careers including Tina O’Brien who plays Sarah.

And he’s gone on to appear in many other television shows as an actor and a presenter.

But he’s best known for his role as Lewis Richardson in Hollyoaks.

Who was Lewis Richardson in Hollyoaks?

Ben played Lewis from the first days of the soap back in 1995, until Lewis took his own life in 2001 in a shocking and controversial end to his story that was screened in the late-night spin-off Hollyoaks: Movin On.

Lewis was a devoted big brother to his sister Mandy, and was particularly protective over her because, as it turned out, they’d both been abused by their evil dad Dennis.

When Mandy revealed that Dennis had raped her, Lewis helped his sister report their dad and face him in court.

But eventually Lewis developed a gambling addiction, and in the late-night episodes he tried to rape his girlfriend Ruth before taking an overdose.

Dark stuff!

Ben played Jack in After Life (Credit: Netflix)

What’s Ben doing now?

Since then Ben’s played a lot of medical roles! He’s been in Holby City, Casualty, Doctors and The Royal Today. And he’s also a regular on the stage.

In 2012 he starred in Crime Stories on Channel 5 alongside a former real-life chief superintendent, Jane Antrobus. The series was described as ‘groundbreaking’ as it was shot documentary style and unscripted as Ben and Jane worked to solve a different crime each episode.

Ben is now a presenter on the Army Recruitment Channel, and on This Morning.

And last year he was in After Life, Ricky Gervais’s dark comedy on Netflix.

Ben with wife Anna and their daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben’s personal life

Ben also appeared in Brookside, and Family Affairs, where he met his wife Anna Acton.

She’s known for playing Geri Evans in Family Affairs and DC Emma Summerhayes in EastEnders.

Parents of young children will also know Anna from Topsy and Tim on CBeebies.

Ben and Anna tied the knot in 2007 and have two daughters together, Grace and Lana.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!