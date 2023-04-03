Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 10-14

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Sarah gives in to temptation with Damon – before delivering a baby shock to Adam. But someone is on to her…

Elsewhere, Stephen may have struck again when a dead body is found in a swimming pool. But who is the victim this time?

Also, Glenda gets her big break. But is it all a con?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Sarah crosses the line

Damon gives Sarah a lift to her business meeting at a hotel after her car is blocked in. He sits at a nearby table, annoying Sarah.

The buyer she is meeting is not impressed with the designs. She makes derogatory remarks about them leaving Sarah floundering.

Damon walks past and pretends to be a music mogul impressed by the designs. As the meeting take a new direction, Lulu suddenly thinks the designs are brilliant.

Slipping Sarah his card with his room number written on the back, Damon leaves Sarah to it.

She is furious with his interference. Heading up to the room, Sarah lays into him for getting involved.

But amused Damon just hands her a glass of Champagne. It’s not long before she gives in and kisses him passionately.

2. Sarah’s baby shock

Dee-Dee realises there’s something between Sarah and Damon and confronts Sarah over it. Sarah tries to front it out, but will she confess the truth to Dee-Dee?

Damon reassures Sarah he won’t say a word about their hook-up, but keen to put it behind her, Sarah throws herself into her marriage.

Kissing Adam, Sarah insists now is the right time to try for another baby. After their night of passion, Adam’s loved-up, but Sarah is consumed by guilt. Will she confess all?

3. Roy gets a new companion

Roy ends up looking after his friend Melvyn’s dog, Freddie, when Melvyn dies, however he finds it difficult.

But he horrifies Evelyn when he tells her Freddie’s barking kept him awake all night so he’s dropped the dog at the shelter.

4. Stephen strikes again?

Rufus ups his blackmail of Stephen when he demands 50 percent of the profits rather than 25 percent. Stressed, Stephen is forced to agree.

However, he has no idea Rufus has another plan too. Meeting Michael on the street, he offers him a job in his London office.

Stephen has lined-up an interview with the Gazette about the Nippersnapper deal. Michael tries to get involved, but is annoyed when Stephen overlooks him.

After Stephen orders Michael back to work, Michael takes great pleasure in quitting. He reveals all about the job offer from Rufus.

Michael is later stunned when he turns up at Rufus’ house and finds out he has drowned in the swimming pool. What happened to Rufus?

More Coronation Street spoilers

5. Leanne and Nick give in

With Damon back at the Bistro, Leanne and Nick are forced to go along with his plan to apply for a late licence. Is it a good idea?

6. Glenda’s big break

Glenda tells Eileen and George she’s accepted Estelle’s offer of a franchise, but needs £5k. George plans to lend his sister the money, but Eileen is convinced it’s a scam.

However, George lends her the money anyway. Eileen is furious when she finds out, but is she right?

Glenda psyches herself up for her first class, but Eileen’s convinced it will be a disaster. However, it soon seems it was a massive success and George is pleased. Will Eileen apologise?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

