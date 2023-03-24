Coronation Street spoilers: Michael next to die as he confronts Stephen over his lies?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Michael confronts Stephen over his lies about the American deal.

Stephen’s put on the spot when Michael questions him.

But, will Michael be the next to die in? Read more in our Coronation Street spoilers.

Stephen almost killed Rufus (Credit: ITV)

Michael stopped Stephen from killing Rufus

Recently, Stephen almost claimed the life of Underworld business client, Rufus.

Rufus realised that Stephen had been spiking Carla with LSD. He then threatened to tell Carla the truth. He explained that he had nothing to lose as his wife had left him.

Stephen was furious and grabbed a hole punch in the factory, about to kill Rufus with it whilst he had his back to him.

However, Michael managed to unintentionally stop Stephen from murdering his third victim by coming back to the office for something.

Stephen was forced to put the hole punch down before Michael saw what he was about to do.

Is Michael in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Michael confronts Stephen

After cancelling the American deal, Stephen lies to the factory workers next week.

He tells them that he’s got a meeting to finalise the deal.

After checking Stephen’s diary, Michael’s suspicious as to why there’s no mention of the meeting with the American’s in it.

Later on, Michael shows Ronnie his designs for his new clothing line and explains his aim to get the American deal again.

Michael’s shocked when he speaks to Owen and finds out that Stephen cancelled the deal. With this revelation Michael confronts Stephen about his lies.

But, can Stephen worm his way out of this one? Or, will he make Michael his next victim?

Will Stephen kill Michael? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Will Stephen kill Michael?

Michael’s starting to see through Stephen’s lies.

He’s not afraid to confront him.

But, will Stephen manage to get him off of his case?

Or, will Michael become Stephen’s third victim?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Stephen kill Michael? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!