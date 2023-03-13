I’m A Celebrity fave lands role in Coronation Street

An I’m A Celebrity favourite has landed a role in Coronation Street, the soap has revealed.

Ruthie Henshall will be joining the show as Estelle, an old showbiz friend of barmaid Glenda Shuttleworth.

The actress has previously appeared in the 2020 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of Here!

She will trade in the jungle for the Cobbles in a series of guest appearances on the soap.

But what do we know about Ruthie’s new Corrie role?

The West End and reality TV star will play Estelle on the show (Credit: ITV)

Ruthie Henshall joins Coronation Street in new role

Ruthie will be joining Coronation Street in a guest part as Estelle.

Estelle and Glenda became friends performing on cruise ships together.

Glenda and Estelle are set to reunite when they bump into each other on the Street.

Estelle is arguing with George about the cost of mother’s funeral.

When she runs into Glenda, the pair quickly get down to reminiscing about their time spent on cruise ships together.

It’s not long before Estelle tries to get Glenda to join her in buying a theatre training franchise.

How will Glenda react to her old friend’s proposition?

Estelle is an old friend and colleague of Glenda’s (Credit: ITV)

Ruthie speaks about joining the Corrie cast

Speaking about joining Coronation Street, Ruthie said “This is one of the most enjoyable guest roles of my career.”

She continued: “Everyone is so welcoming and I can’t believe after years of the street being in my life that I finally get to tread the cobbles.”

“Getting to act with Jodie was a joy and every member of the cast was welcoming and kind.”

“Estelle is delighted to find her old friend Glenda and share a show tune or two to remember times spent entertaining on board cruises.”

“I am so excited and delighted to be on the street where so many brilliant actors strut, and have strutted, their stuff.”

But where might audiences have seen Ruthie before?

Ruthie has a long and storied history in West End, television drama and reality TV (Credit: ITV)

What has Ruthie Henshall been in before?

Ruthie Henshall is an English actress best known for her extensive West End work.

She has also appeared on episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Shakespeare & Hathaway and Doctors.

She was a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of Here in 2020.

She joins fellow West End star Jodie Prenger in a limited run of Coronation Street episodes.

Ruthie’s Corrie appearances will begin on April 3rd 2023.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!