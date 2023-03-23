At the moment in Coronation Street, Adam Barlow really wants to try for a baby with his wife, Sarah Barlow.

However, Sarah’s also been flirting with drug dealer, Damon Hay.

Now, Coronation Street fans have ‘worked out’ a huge pregnancy twist for Sarah.

Sarah has been flirting with the enemy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sarah’s been flirting with Damon

Adam Barlow really wants to try for a baby with Sarah but she’s made it clear that she wants to focus on her business at the moment.

The other night Sarah had rowed with Adam over him representing Damon.

Going to a hotel by herself, Sarah started flirting with Damon at the bar, without knowing who he was.

She then invited him up to her hotel room to have a drink with her, before telling him that it was a bad idea.

However, later on, Adam turned up at the hotel and revealed that the man she had been with was in fact Damon.

Sarah later met up with Damon after calling him from the phone number he left her, telling him to stay away from her. She told him that nothing would ever happen between them but continued to flirt with the drug-dealer as she warned him off.

Last night (Wednesday March 22, 2023), Sarah finished her conversation with Damon and then headed over to the solicitor’s office to sleep with Adam.

But, now fans have predicted a huge baby twist for Sarah.

Fans think that Sarah will have Damon’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘work out’ huge Sarah baby twist

Coronation Street fans think that Sarah will sleep with Damon, especially after Damon predicted that they would sleep together before the longest day of the year.

They reckon that Sarah will then become pregnant with Damon’s baby – not Adam’s.

One fan wrote: “Can see Sarah getting pregnant and it will not be Adam’s, trust me, can see it coming a mile off.”

Can see Sarah getting pregnant and it will not be Adam's trust me can see it coming a mile off #Corrie — Yvonne 💙 (@Momrocks50) March 22, 2023

Sarah will end up pregnant, for a game of Who's the Daddy (again) 🙄 #Corrie — DebbieLou (@HarobedYellum) March 22, 2023

I can't believe this, if Sarah has an affair with Damon, gets pregnant & passes it off as Adam's they need to end them, Adam is too good for her, can't stand her lol #Corrie — Lisa (@lisamarieLML) March 21, 2023

Another Coronation Street viewer tweeted: “Sarah will end up pregnant for a game of Who’s the Daddy (again.)”

A third person predicted: “I can’t believe this, if Sarah has an affair with Damon, gets pregnant and passes it off as Adam’s they need to end them, Adam is too good for her, can’t stand her lol.”

A final person commented: “So she’s gonna get pregnant by the brother of the guy who’s doing life for terrorising her brother’s family and killing her brother’s ex and who’s now dealing drugs from her brother’s restaurant and the client of her husband! Are you keeping up?”

Will Sarah have Damon’s baby? (Credit: ITV)

Will Sarah get pregnant with Damon’s baby?

Adam’s desperate for a baby.

But, there’s a chance that Sarah could play away from home with Damon.

Will Sarah sleep with Damon?

Will she get pregnant with Damon’s baby?

