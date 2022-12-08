Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Dec 19-23

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Daniel finally supports Daisy – but then his grand gesture is ruined.

Meanwhile, Toyah finds out the truth and Damon makes his presence felt. Will Nick regret getting involved?

All this and more in all-new Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Adam backs Daniel

As Daniel fails to support Daisy leaving her angry, Adam steps in.

He shows Daisy an article Daniel’s written about how she’s helped him find love again. Will Daisy soften?

2. Daniel finally steps up in Coronation Street spoilers

Daisy nervously attends the breast clinic to find out about her lump.

Thankfully Daniel is by her side to support her whatever the outcome.

However he reveals his article was rejected.

Daisy advises him to go back to teaching as he’s wasting his talents. Will he listen?

3. The Barlows are robbed

Daniel buys Daisy an engagement ring, but they’re stunned to return home and find they’ve been burgled.

All the presents – including the ring – have gone from under the tree.

Can Daniel propose now?

4. Toyah finds out the truth

Toyah learns Spider’s secret and is stunned.

He begs her not to say anything, but can she keep quiet?

5. Jacob confronts his father in Coronation Street spoilers

When Amy finds out who Damon is, she insists Jacob give his dad a chance.

But during their meet-upo, Jacob lets rip about what Damon left him to deal with.

Jacob is worried his father will destroy everything he’s built in Weatherfield.

He tells Damon to leave, but will Damon go?

6. Nick lies to Leanne

When he arrives at the bistro, Nick is forced to introduce a suspicious Leanne to Damon.

Nick lies that Damon is an old friend who’s lending them some money.

Leanne is horrifed to find out he’s Jacob’s dad.

She therefore wants nothing to do with him.

Nick assures her they can trust Damon, but is he in too deep?

And will Leanne agree?

7. Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz ruins Tyrone’s plans?

Fiz is keen to book a cottage in the Lakes for Christmas.

Tyrone puts her off, but she’s disappointed, unaware of his big surprise.

8. Has George got it right?

After last year’s funeral debacle George wants to make sure he gets Eileen the perfect present.

Sean and Mary want that too and they therefore interrogate him to find out what he’s planning.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

