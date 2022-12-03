Coronation Street: Daniel Osbourne suffers worst nightmare in devastating Daisy storyline

Coronation Street favourite Daniel Osbourne will suffer his worst nightmare in a new devastating storyline.

The teacher tragically lost his wife Sinead Tinker to cancer three years ago.

Rob Mallard has revealed Daniel Osbourne will face his worst nightmare in upcoming Coronation Street storyline (Credit: ITV)

And now he has found happiness with barmaid Daisy Midgeley and after a rough few months things seem to finally be going well for the couple.

However that is all set to change with a heartbreaking new storyline when Daisy finds a lump.

The cancer scare will see Daniel spiral out of control as he struggles to cope with the fears of history repeating.

Actor Rob Mallard said: “It’s his worst nightmare that it would either happen to him or someone else that he cares about.

“Then doubly worse, this is someone that Bertie is growing closer to, a second chance of a mother figure for him and yet again this woman he loves might be struck down with cancer.

“It triggers all of the possible responses you might expect.

Coronation Street: Tragedy for Daniel and Daisy?

“It’s quite a selfish response. You think, ‘I’ve been through this once and I can’t do it again because you know what’s going to happen’, you know what each of you are going to go through.”

Viewers will remember how Daniel coped with Sinead’s tragic news – by drinking himself unconscious.

He also cheated with Bethany Platt.

But this time it doesn’t look like he’ll be cheating on Daisy.

However he will be hitting the bottle hard.

“He does something that all Barlows seem to do, he gets smashed,” Rob added.

“I believe it’s even a term – getting Barlowed!”

Daisy will find a lump in a scary moment (Credit: ITV)

“He doesn’t mean to,” Rob insisted.

“His plan is to meet her at the GP surgery. But he’s so nervous he finds himself in the pub having a whiskey.”

However the spectre of Bethany does raise its head – when Daniel sees a piece she has published – and it sparks a jealous spiral in Daisy.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

Rob explains: “She’s very typically jealous. She never met Bethany, so she’s only got the Bethany that exists in her head, who will have 10x better everything than she could ever offer because she’s never met her.

“It’s almost this fictional figure that she’s competing with and that triggers some of Daisy’s behaviour.”

But how will the couple cope with Daisy’s cancer scare?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.