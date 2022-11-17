Coronation Street has cast actor Ciaran Griffiths as Jacob Hay’s dad, Damon.

Jacob seems to have settled into life on the cobbles after putting his drug dealing past behind him.

But now his dad is set to arrive on Coronation Street, will he cause trouble for Jacob?

Jacob is now dating Amy

Coronation Street: Jacob’s dad Damon arrives

After escaping Harvey Gaskell’s evil clutches, Jacob has cleaned up his act and got himself a job at Underworld Factory.

He began dating Amy Barlow and the couple recently moved into a flat with their friends Summer Spellman and Aaron Sandford.

But soon Damon arrives and is quick to say he’s here to put things right with Jacob and make up for lost time.

Is there more to it as he begins to push for a business at the Bistro?

Should Nick and Leanne watch their backs?

Why is Jacob so intent on not having anything to do with his dad? What is Damon’s background?

Ciaran will play Jacob's dad Damon

Ciaran Griffiths speaks about new Corrie role

Speaking about his new role, Ciaran said: “I’m happy to be back in Manchester to see my family and friends after being away in Australia for the last three years. The city has changed to much!

“And what a better way to tie it in with a stint on the cobbles. I watched Corrie as a kid and it’s great to be back with some old friends both cast and crew.

“I’m loving having the opportunity to work with some quality Northern actors whose work I have long admired, particularly on such a complex character like Damon.”

Corrie Producer Iain MacLeod said: “Having Ciaran on board is so exciting and especially because the character he is playing is so interesting.

“Damon is charming and likeable on the surface but we will soon see he is much more complicated than that as he goes on to have an explosive impact, both in Jacob’s life and beyond.”

Will Damon cause trouble for Jacob?

What has Ciaran Griffiths been in?

Ciaran Griffiths has appeared in Coronation Street before in 2000 playing Dean Sykes.

He played Micky McGuire in Shameless from 2007 until 2012 and Dylan Hodge in Waterloo Road.

Ciaran has also appeared in Emmerdale, EastEnders, Holby City, The Bay, Vera, Casualty, The Bill and Moving On.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

