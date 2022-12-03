In upcoming Coronation Street spoilers, Ken eyes an exit from Weatherfield when old flame Martha suggests that he leave for Hull, with her.

But will Ken leave the Street?

And will Ken’s lies about Wendy get in his way of a happy future with Martha?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers below.

Martha tells Ken that she’s headed to Hull (Credit: ITV)

Ken learns that Martha is leaving

It’s the week of the play, and Martha has news for Ken.

In the Rovers, she tells Ken that she’s travelling to Hull to start rehearsals on a new play tomorrow.

Ken is gutted to hear that Martha will be leaving.

Meanwhile, having heard from Brian that Ken made a night of it with Martha, Wendy is feeling miffed.

Ken doesn’t know whether to follow his head or his heart.

However, he’s left stunned when Martha suggests that he move to Hull with her.

Will Ken leave Coronation Street, or will history repeat itself?

Wendy introduces herself to Martha, and the pair strike up conversation (Credit: ITV)

Catastrophe strikes

On the night of the play, disaster strikes.

Nigel announces that the theatre is flooded and that the performance will be cancelled.

However, Ken is adamant that the show must go on.

Ken secures the bistro instead.

But further calamity is in store for the Weatherfield players when one of the leads breaks a leg.

Luckily, Martha is on hand to take her place in the play.

Mary tells Martha that she was the one who broke up with Ken – how will Martha react? (Credit: ITV)

Mary drops Ken in it in Coronation Street spoilers

At the bistro, Martha introduces herself to Wendy.

She apologises for stealing Ken away from her.

Wendy reveals that this wasn’t the case, and that in fact, she was the one who broke up with Ken.

How will Martha react?

After learning of Ken’s lies, will Martha re-think her future with Ken?

Will Ken and Martha leave Weatherfield together?

