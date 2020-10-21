Coronation Street spoilers reveal Evelyn finds out the reason for Arthur’s secret hospital visits.

Recently Evelyn made her relationship with Arthur official. The pair have been planning trips away together. But what Evelyn doesn’t know is Arthur is making visits to Weatherfield General hospital.

In next week’s scenes Evelyn suggests to Arthur that rather than a weekend away, they should go away for a month.

Arthur is taken aback when Evelyn suggests they go away for a month (Credit: ITV)

However Arthur is taken aback and begins making excuses. In a panic he rushes out leaving Evelyn devastated.

Coronation Street: Arthur breaks up with Evelyn

Later, she demands to know from Arthur why he suddenly changed his mind about the idea of a holiday.

Struggling with his emotions, he tells her it’s best that they call things a day. What’s changed his mind?

Later, Evelyn puts on a brave face and explains to Dev that her relationship with Arthur is now over and her holiday is cancelled.

Arthur breaks up with Evelyn (Credit: ITV)

She tells him she would like her job at the shop back. Will Dev agree after she walked out?

Later, Evelyn tries to carry on as normal when Toyah tells her that she saw Arthur at the hospital.

Worried about him, Evelyn arranges to meet up with him in Victoria Gardens.

Arthur tells her the reason for his hospital visits (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn and Arthur meet and she is floored when he reveals the reason for his hospital reason.

What is it? Is Arthur okay?

Coronation Street: Fan theory on Arthur’s hospital visits

Last week, fans started to wonder what Arthur was up to as he went to the hospital.

Whilst some viewers have come up with the theory that Arthur is ill, others believe he has a wife who is ill.

What do you think is going on with Arthur?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

