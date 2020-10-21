Coronation Street spoilers reveal Geoff has a new girlfriend. Will Alya find out what he’s been up to?

Currently Geoff’s wife Yasmeen is in prison for attempted murder. But viewers and cobbles residents know that it was Geoff who abused Yasmeen.

In next week’s scenes, Imran suggests to Alya they might have to sell Yasmeen’s house to pay for her legal fees.

Imran suggests to Alya that Yasmeen will need to sell the house (Credit: ITV)

Overhearing the conversation, Gary’s quick to chip in and offers to put them in touch with a developer.

Coronation Street: Alya makes a discovery about Geoff

Later, Alya decides to run a credit check on Yasmeen and is shocked to see a series of loans have been taken out in her name.

Yasmeen admits that Geoff most likely duped her into signing the forms and not only that, she signed half the house over to him too.

Alya goes to see Yasmeen. But she tells her Geoff owns half the house (Credit: ITV)

Imran reckons that the only way they can fund Yasmeen’s trial is if they can persuade Geoff to sell the house and use Yasmeen’s share of the money.

Realising a lot has to be done, Alya gets to work. However, it’s apparent Geoff has no intention of selling the house and enjoys winding Alya up.

Geoff refuses to sell the house (Credit: ITV)

She quizzes him about the loans. But Geoff points the blame at Yasmeen claiming it’s down to her expensive taste. But Alya isn’t fooled.

In a bid to find out what he’s doing with the money, Alya and Ryan decide to follow Geoff and see what he’s up to.

Coronation Street: Geoff’s new girlfriend

After overhearing Geoff on the phone arranging a date, Alya resolves to follow him. However she is taken aback to discover his date is a little old lady named Doris from hospital radio.

Soon a police officer approaches and warns Alya that Geoff has made a complaint about her for harassment.

Geoff meets up with his new girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Geoff meets up with his new girlfriend at a swanky hotel.

He’s pleased he got one over on Alya. Will she find out what he’s been up to?

