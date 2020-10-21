Coronation Street spoilers reveal Dylan makes a confession to his dad, Sean. What will he tell him?

This week Dylan returns to the cobbles Sean and immediately runs off. Todd later finds him and assures him that his dad loves him. But is something bothering him?

In next week’s episodes, Todd suggests that Sean should go for a kickabout in the Red Rec with Dylan. Sean reluctantly agrees.

Dylan tells his dad why he’s upset (Credit: ITV)

When they’re out, Dylan begins to open up to his dad and he starts to confide in him. He confesses that he had a girlfriend. However she dumped him.

Seeing his son upset, Sean is sympathetic.

Coronation Street: Dylan’s return

It was recently announced that Dylan would be returning to Weatherfield.

Dylan was last seen back in 2012, when he stayed with Sean.

Sean fathered back in 2007 when he and his friend Violet slept together whilst drunk. She gave birth in February 2008.

Dylan was a baby when Violet and Jamie moved to London (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Michelle Keegan returns to Corrie after six years away from soap

However she soon decided she wanted to raise her son with then-boyfriend Jamie. Jamie and Violet fled the street to London and cut contact with Sean, leaving him heartbroken.

However a few years later, Sean managed to get back in contact with the mother of his child and she allowed him to see Dylan.

Who will be playing Dylan?

It has been revealed that Dylan will be played by Liam McCheyne.

Liam and his twin brother Connor played Dylan from 2011 until 2012 when they were toddlers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by antonycotton (@antonycotton) on Oct 14, 2020 at 9:43am PDT

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Craig shot in Bistro robbery?

However Liam has continued his acting career and will be coming back to the cobbles to play the role once again.

Liam is also well known for his role in Last Tango in Halifax, where he played character Harrison.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Will you be watching next week’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.