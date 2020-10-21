Coronation Street spoilers reveal Craig is hurt in Scott and Johnny’s Bistro robbery. Will he make it?

In next week’s scenes, Ray reminds Faye that he’s entertaining some investors that evening and would like her to be the hostess.

Aware of Ray’s reputation, Craig reminds her what he’s like and asserts he’ll park himself at the bar to keep an eye on things.

Meanwhile, Scott talks Johnny through the details of the robbery and reveals he’s carrying a gun. Johnny’s horrified and refuses to take part.

Scott reveals he has a gun (Credit: ITV)

Scott tries to force Johnny into the car but he suffers a severe MS attack and collapses to the floor.

He tells Scott he desperately needs his medication but Scott smashes his phone and knocks Johnny unconscious.

Coronation Street: Craig is hurt

Ray has a poker game in full swing when Scott bursts into the Bistro brandishing a gun at Faye. He orders everyone to do as he says.

Scott robs the Bistro (Credit: ITV)

Johnny gets himself to a phone box and reports the robbery to the police.

Scott points his gun at Faye and orders Ray and their friends to hand over the cash.

Craig hears the call and is aware he should wait for backup, but he fears for Faye’s safety.

The police officer enters the Bistro. After grabbing the cash, Scott heads for the door but Craig attacks him with a chair. The gun goes off and Craig slumps to the floor as Scott legs it out of there.

Craig is shot (Credit: ITV)

As Craig and Johnny’s lives hang in the balance, will Scott make a getaway?

Coronation Street: Johnny tells Jenny the truth about his past

Later, Scott threatens Johnny and promises if he goes down for armed robbery, he’ll take him down with him.

Finding an old newspaper article about a robbery that happened many years ago, Johnny heads out.

Later, an elderly lady turns up on the street and asks the pub landlord why he was hanging around her house. He asks after a man named Grant, who use to live here.

Johnny meets Margaret (Credit: ITV)

But the lady, named Margaret, tells Johnny that Grant was her son. He survived a robbery many years ago but it ruined his life and he died an alcoholic.

Johnny’s devastated and tells Jenny there’s something he needs to share with her.

Ashamed, Johnny reveals his criminal past to Jenny, revealing he was a getaway driver in a robbery and she’s appalled.

He admits Scott was responsible for the Bistro robbery and he tried to force him to be the getaway driver once again but he refused to be a part of it.

Johnny tells Jenny the truth (Credit: ITV)

Jenny is furious with her husband for allowing Scott to move in knowing he’s dangerous. Johnny tells her he’s reporting Scott to the police, even if it means he has to pay for the crime he committed over 30 years ago.

However Scott calls at the Rovers and tells Emma to tell Johnny he’s leaving for a new job in Kent. Johnny wonders why he’s been given a lifeline.

Scott points the gun at Jenny

Jenny seems to be prepared to give her husband a second chance, that is until Scott turns up and reveals how Johnny once left a security guard for dead.

Jenny’s horrified but neither of them notice Emma, who heard every word. Scott offers Emma 5K for her silence which can go towards Oliver’s fund. Can she be brought?

Scott threatens to kill Jenny (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Johnny opens up to Jenny about his guilt. When she finds a note from Johnny telling her he’s going to the police station to tell the truth, she tries to call him. But Scott grabs the phone and points the gun at her.

He orders Johnny to return home or he will shoot Jenny. What will Johnny do?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

