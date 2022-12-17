Coronation Street spoilers: Drugs horror for Nick and Leanne?

In Coronation Street spoilers, the soap could be rocked by a drugs horror over Christmas.

Nick Tilsley has unwittingly led himself and Leanne Battersby into a drugs nightmare this festive season.

Nick has betrayed Leanne in Coronation Street, but are things set to get worse? (Credit: ITV)

The businessman accepted money from drug dealer Harvey Gaskell in an attempt to save the Bistro from going under.

But he will soon learn that this was a more horrifying mistake than he could have feared.

Damon arrived on the street last week to work with the couple in the Bistro.

Nick has been forced to cover, pretending Damon is an old friend helping out.

However the truth is far more sinister with Harvey sending Damon to revive his old business through the Bistro.

And it begins with him getting his son Jacob Hay a job there – with terrifying consequences.

Coronation Street rocked by drugs horror

Corrie viewers know Jacob has spent the last year desperately trying to escape his past as a drug dealer.

Now settled with Amy Barlow, he has a job in Underworld and is making a go of a normal.

But that’s all set to change with his dad Damon on the cobbles.

Nick tries to stop Jacob working at the Bistro but Damon turns nasty and threatens to expose his deal to Leanne if he doesn’t fall into line.

With Jacob now working there, it doesn’t take long for Damon’s true colours to show.

He makes out that he’s back to make amends with Jacob, he slowly starts to build up his trust but I think that will be to let him back down again.

He tells his son he needs him to take delivery of a package – and the truth dawns on Jacob.

But will he go along with Damon’s plans or will he warn Nick and Leanne about what’s going on?

Actor Ciaran Griffiths has teased Damon’s “ulterior motive” for being on the cobbles.

“He’s definitely got an ulterior motive,” Ciaran explained. “He makes out that he’s back to make amends with Jacob, he slowly starts to build up his trust but I think that will be to let him back down again.”

Damon terrifies his son Jacob on Coronation Street – but what’s to come? (Credit: ITV)

How dangerous is Damon?

The actor added: “He’s just using Jacob for his own benefit, which you get the impression he’s done for a lot of his life. It’s all about the opportunity for Damon and how he can get around Nick and Leanne, which is by a bit of blackmail really.”

