Coronation Street: Nick seals deadly fate as he makes deal with Harvey?

Coronation Street resident Nick decided to take Harvey up on his offer in tonight’s episode (Monday, November 29).

But has Nick got himself into danger by making a deal with criminal Harvey?

Harvey offered Nick money (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Nick takes Harvey’s offer

Recently Debbie realised she needed to sell her half of the Bistro in Coronation Street.

When Nick and Leanne put in an offer she told them it wasn’t enough.

In last night’s episode (Sunday, November 27) Nick and Sam went to visit Harvey in prison where he offered to give him money.

But it looked like they wouldn’t need it as Debbie offered to sell them her half of the Bistro for their original price.

However what they didn’t know is Debbie was hiding the fact the Bistro had dry rot, which would cost a lot to fix.

After signing the contract, a builder told Nick and Leanne about the dry rot and they were furious with Debbie for her betrayal.

In tonight’s episode (Monday, November 28) they realised it would cost around £20k to fix.

Is Nick in danger? (Credit: ITV)

However Nick lied to Leanne saying he had been given permission by Natasha‘s sister Melissa to use Sam’s inheritance to pay for the dry rot.

However it looks like Nick had decided to take Harvey up on his deal.

He later received a call from Harvey in prison telling him he transferred the money.

Nick asked if they money had any strings attached and Harvey told him he could trust him and he’s a man of his word.

Harvey told him he was officially his ‘partner in crime.’

But after Harvey hung up, he began laughing.

What has Nick got himself involved in?

Damon will cause trouble for Nick (Credit: ITV)

Is Nick in danger?

Recently Coronation Street announced that Jacob’s dad Damon will be arriving in Weatherfield.

But does he have a connection to Harvey?

Christmas spoilers for the soap confirm that Nick finds himself in a sticky situation as he’s blackmailed for accepting money from Harvey.

Corrie fans know Harvey killed Sam’s mother Natasha and recently Sam has been visiting in prison to try and understand what he did.

Nick believes Harvey gave him the money as he felt guilty after meeting Sam.

But he soon realises there’s more strings attached as we see the arrival of Damon.

As the pressure mounts, can he keep the truth from Leanne? Or could it end up destroying their relationship?

