Coronation Street spoilers: Craig to die after getting caught up in protest?

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Craig’s life is at risk as he goes to deal with Griff’s protest.

Craig goes to end the protest, but things get out of hand.

As Griff throws a bottle in Craig’s direction, will Craig get injured in Coronation Street spoilers?

Griff is causing trouble (Credit: ITV)

A protest breaks out in Coronation Street spoilers

This week, viewers will have seen Toyah, Griff and Spider plan a protest after hearing that Nadeem Atallah, the guy who Underworld is doing business with, is known for his unethical working practices.

Desperate to expose the businessman and after Carla failed to end the deal, Griff wanted to take the protest to the streets of Weatherfield.

Whilst Spider has been protective of Toyah not to get involved, she soon sees herself planning on accompanying Griff at the protest.

However, what should have been a peaceful demonstration about saving the planet soon takes a turn for the worst next week as Griff lives up to his troublesome reputation.

With Toyah’s court hearing coming up, will she reconsider her friendship with the troublemaker?

Carla tries to protect Craig (Credit: ITV)

Craig is in the firing line

With Carla being aware that there’s a protest at the factory doorstep, she does her best to avoid trouble.

She meets with Nadeem at Underworld and tells him that she can’t go through with the deal anymore.

Craig turns up to stop the protest but the police turning up only adds more fuel to the fire.

Facing the commotion, Carla and Nadeem leave the factory.

Angry that Nadeem’s let off lightly, Griff tries to punish him.

With this, he lobs a bottle in Nadeem’s direction, but it misses and hits Craig on the head, with Carla coming to his aid.

Griff’s soon arrested and Toyah’s left filled with regret as she looks on at Craig’s injury.

Will the blow to the head be fatal?

How will this look for Toyah in court?

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV.

