In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Billy finds out Paul’s secret as he begs Dee-Dee to tell him what’s going on.

As Paul prepares for his day in court, Dee-Dee tells Billy the truth, making Billy turn up at the courthouse.

But, how will Billy react as he finds out that Paul’s in trouble? Will he find out about Paul’s MND in Coronation Street spoilers?

Paul begs for new treatment

Next week, Chesney lies that he’s sorted out the wedding flowers and sound system by asking his old mates for a favour.

Feeling hopeful, Paul tells Dee-Dee that he’s heard of a new drug online that claims to cure MND. He visits the MND clinic to ask about the drug but doesn’t have any luck in getting any answers

With Chesney and Gemma continuing to prepare for their wedding, Rita suggests that they both have a joint hen and stag do to cut the costs.

Paul hides that fact that his right foot isn’t working properly, agreeing to give Gemma away at her wedding.

Jenny talks through the hen and stag do plans but notices that something’s up with Paul’s foot.

Later on, Dee-Dee joins Paul at his hospital appointment as Paul begs to be considered for the Tofersen treatment. But, will he be allowed to have it?

Coronation Street spoilers: Billy finds out the truth

Billy worries about Paul and asks Dee-Dee to tell him what’s wrong with him. Afterwards, Dee-Dee is concerned when Paul still hasn’t shown up for court.

Damon sees Paul sitting in Victoria Garden and tells him to go to court and enjoy the life he has left whilst he still can.

As Paul heads inside the court, he’s unaware that Billy is also there to support him after finding out the truth about his car theft. But, will Billy also find out about Paul’s MND?

