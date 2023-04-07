Coronation Street fans slam soap for ‘insensitive’ delivery of Paul’s MND news

In Wednesday night’s episode of Coronation Street, Paul attended an appointment with his neurologist where he was given a potential health diagnosis that fit with his symptoms.

Paul then found out that he might have onset Motor Neurone Disease with less than three years to live. Now, Coronation Street fans have slammed the soap claiming it was an insensitive ‘blunder’.

Paul was told that he might have MND (Credit: ITV)

Paul received some upsetting health news

Paul was delighted when Nick gave him a job as a kitchen porter at the Bistro. This meant that he could start earning again to help him pay off his loans.

After his shift, Paul headed over to the hospital for his appointment with the neurologist. When he got there, the neurologist explained that they still weren’t sure what was wrong with Paul. She was waiting for her team to confirm a hypothetical diagnosis.

Paul then asked what this hypothetical diagnosis was in which he was then told that he may have onset Motor Neurone Disease (MND). He would need to look out for anymore symptoms such as twitching and muscle cramps.

If it was confirmed that he had MND then Paul could expect to be given a life expectancy of less than three years. Paul struggled to process this news and went off to search MND online.

Later on, Paul went for a family meal at the Bistro with Summer and Bernie. He failed to tell them about his potential diagnosis and instead started holiday planning with them.

Back at home, Paul couldn’t get to sleep and spent some time sitting on the sofa. He stared at his hand as he struggled to grip a glass, sobbing.

Fans were shocked by the scenes (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam soap for ‘insensitive blunder’

Coronation Street fans have been left shocked by Paul’s ‘almost’ diagnosis scenes. They are slamming the soap for telling Paul about MND while his diagnosis was yet to be confirmed. Doctors wouldn’t have told him this in real life without being sure of a diagnosis.

One Coronation Street viewer wrote: “Can’t believe the doctor has given Paul all the details about MND without diagnosing it first!!”

Can't believe the doctor has given Paul all the detsils about #mnd without diagnosing it first!! #corrie — caroline (@meganmud) April 5, 2023

Surely this doctor shouldn’t be giving Paul all this information if she isn’t even sure it is the right diagnosis? #corrie — Chloe (@chloeelou_x) April 5, 2023

Im sure no doctor would tell anyone they had MND without a confirmed diagnosis its horrific what she told Paul #Corrie — Arlene Woollard (@Arlene_HWycombe) April 5, 2023

A second viewer tweeted: “Surely this doctor shouldn’t be giving Paul all this information if she isn’t even sure it is the right diagnosis?”

A third person added: “I’m sure no doctor would tell anyone they had MND without a confirmed diagnosis. It’s horrific what she told Paul.”

Paul won’t be honest with his family and friends at first (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul’s MND journey

Coronation Street’s Paul will be diagnosed with MND, with his health starting to rapidly decline as his symptoms progress.

Paul will fail to tell his family about his diagnosis at first as he keeps it a secret from his loved ones. struggling alone.

Unfortunately, MND is a life-limiting disease with no cure meaning that Paul’s health will decline to the point where he will eventually pass away.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Did you spot this Corrie blunder? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!