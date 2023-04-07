Coronation Street's Paul is with the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fans slam soap for ‘insensitive’ delivery of Paul’s MND news

Paul struggled with his hypothetical diagnosis

By Tamzin Meyer

In Wednesday night’s episode of Coronation Street, Paul attended an appointment with his neurologist where he was given a potential health diagnosis that fit with his symptoms.

Paul then found out that he might have onset Motor Neurone Disease with less than three years to live. Now, Coronation Street fans have slammed the soap claiming it was an insensitive ‘blunder’.

Paul Foreman sits in the specialist's office looking worried by the news in Coronation Street
Paul was told that he might have MND (Credit: ITV)

Paul received some upsetting health news

Paul was delighted when Nick gave him a job as a kitchen porter at the Bistro. This meant that he could start earning again to help him pay off his loans.

After his shift, Paul headed over to the hospital for his appointment with the neurologist. When he got there, the neurologist explained that they still weren’t sure what was wrong with Paul. She was waiting for her team to confirm a hypothetical diagnosis.

Paul then asked what this hypothetical diagnosis was in which he was then told that he may have onset Motor Neurone Disease (MND). He would need to look out for anymore symptoms such as twitching and muscle cramps.

If it was confirmed that he had MND then Paul could expect to be given a life expectancy of less than three years. Paul struggled to process this news and went off to search MND online.

Later on, Paul went for a family meal at the Bistro with Summer and Bernie. He failed to tell them about his potential diagnosis and instead started holiday planning with them.

Back at home, Paul couldn’t get to sleep and spent some time sitting on the sofa. He stared at his hand as he struggled to grip a glass, sobbing.

Coronation Street Paul's neurologist
Fans were shocked by the scenes (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam soap for ‘insensitive blunder’

Coronation Street fans have been left shocked by Paul’s ‘almost’ diagnosis scenes. They are slamming the soap for telling Paul about MND while his diagnosis was yet to be confirmed. Doctors wouldn’t have told him this in real life without being sure of a diagnosis.

One Coronation Street viewer wrote: “Can’t believe the doctor has given Paul all the details about MND without diagnosing it first!!”

A second viewer tweeted: “Surely this doctor shouldn’t be giving Paul all this information if she isn’t even sure it is the right diagnosis?”

A third person added: “I’m sure no doctor would tell anyone they had MND without a confirmed diagnosis. It’s horrific what she told Paul.”

Paul Foreman in Coronation Street looks distressed as his family and friends laugh around him
Paul won’t be honest with his family and friends at first (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul’s MND journey

Coronation Street’s Paul will be diagnosed with MND, with his health starting to rapidly decline as his symptoms progress.

Paul will fail to tell his family about his diagnosis at first as he keeps it a secret from his loved ones. struggling alone.

Unfortunately, MND is a life-limiting disease with no cure meaning that Paul’s health will decline to the point where he will eventually pass away.

Coronation Street - Paul Learns What His Diagnosis May Be (5th April 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

