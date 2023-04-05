Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Paul’s world crumbles as he receives devastating health news

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday April 5, 2023), Paul receives some devastating health news from the neurologist. He’s told that he may have onset Motor Neurone Disease.

After hearing this upsetting news, Paul heads off for a family meal at the Bistro. He fails to tell them the truth, later spending time crying alone as he struggles to process the reality of what he’s been told. Will Paul open up to his loved ones in Coronation Street spoilers tonight?

Paul may have onset Motor Neurone Disease (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul receives devastating news

Paul has been struggling with his health ever since his motorbike accident yet after discussions with his GP he discovered that his issues weren’t anything to do with the accident. His lack of grip has meant that he’s had to be laid off at work, struggling financially.

Now, Paul moves his things into the flat above Preston’s Petals before securing some hours working as a kitchen porter in the Bistro. Things are starting to look up as he finally gets some proper paid work to help him out.

However, things take a turn for the worse as his neurologist tells him that he may have onset Motor Neurone Disease. Paul’s world crumbles as he hides the truth from his loved ones at a family meal. Later on, he sobs alone as he stares at his hand. But, will Paul let his family in?

Aaron continues living a life of freedom (Credit: ITV)

Summer sees through Amy’s brave face

The other night, Amy did a U-Turn on her story and told Tracy and Steve that what happened between her and Aaron wasn’t rape but was just a mistake. Tonight, Abi tells Aaron that Amy has changed her story.

Later on, Aadi starts verbally attacking Aaron in the Street for raping Amy but Aaron tells him that Amy’s gone back on what she said. Checking if this is true, Summer and Aadi go and visit Amy but Summer’s suspicious of Amy’s sudden change.

As Aadi and Aaron head to a gig in town, Amy’s phone goes off with a photo of them both enjoying themselves. Amy’s left feeling uncomfortable which sends red flags to Summer. However, she knows not to question Amy on her reaction in case she upsets her. But, will Amy tell Summer the truth?

Craig’s jealous (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Craig gets jealous of Jackson

Before Miley visits, Craig decides to get Miley a present. Faye gives Craig the idea of a basketball but Craig gets the wrong end of the stick and ends up buying a baseball and a mitt, leaving Miley unimpressed.

Faye feels bad as she watches Miley try her best to seem enthused when playing with the baseball. Craig gets mad at himself for mishearing Faye. Just wanting to impress Miley, Craig admits that he’s jealous of Jackson after they leave. But, is he right to be jealous?

Dee-Dee gets suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee notices Damon and Sarah’s spark

Recently, Damon met up with Sarah after flirting with her at the hotel bar. Sarah told him to stay away from her and her family but he replied by telling her that they would have slept together by the longest day of the year.

Tonight, in the solicitor’s office, Dee-Dee picks up on the obvious spark between Sarah and Damon. Afterwards, as Sarah eats alone in the Rovers, Damon makes it clear that he wants to sleep with her. Will Sarah give into temptation?

Brian can’t go to Naples (Credit: ITV)

Brian’s Italian dreams are ruined

After finding out that his long-lost cousin, Isabella, lives in Italy, Brian tells Rita that he’s planning on visiting her in Napoli. He asks Rita if she can look after the Kabin whilst he’s away but Rita won’t help him.

Instead, Brian asks Mary for her help instead. However, Mary gets her wires crossed and thinks that she’s agreeing to come with him to Italy. Later on, Brian finds out that Isabella is coming to Weatherfield instead because her flat in Naples is under renovation. Both Brian and Mary are devastated. Will Brian get his Italian happy ever after?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

