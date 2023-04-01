Coronation Street has revealed the heartbreaking moment Paul Foreman is told how long he has to live. The builder is suffering from a condition that has been affecting his ability to move properly.

Viewers will know Paul is currently struggling with an injury to his hand. He believes it is nerve damage sustained in a crash. He was knocked off a motorbike by Carla Connor driving the Underworld van while unknowingly under the influence of LSD.

With Paul’s hand getting no better, he starts to notice other problems with balance, mobility and dexterity. He was referred to a specialist by Dr Gaddas and next week he will finally see them. But there won’t be good news.

Paul has been struggling and in pain in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Moment Paul is told he is dying revealed

In a Coronation Street spoiler clip released by the soap, Paul is told that she doesn’t have the answers for him. Instead she tells him: “I do understand your concerns Mr Foreman, but I need to refer you to my colleague who’s a neuromuscular expert to confirm a possible diagnosis.”

As Paul asks for what condition, the doctor reluctantly reveals that it’s Motor Neurone Disease. “The symptoms you have been experiencing are very common with limb onset motor neurone disease,” she says. “I’m not saying that’s definitely what it is but we just need to be sure.”

She added: “If it is limb onset MND, over time there would typically be a gradual but increased loss of muscular strength and coordination, and in the latter stages an inability to breathe unassisted.”

And when Paul asks how long he would have to live, she tells him: “Generally speaking following a diagnosis, the life expectancy of 50% of people with MND is less than three years.”

The doctor gives Paul the worrying and devastating news next week on Coronation Street – but he doesn’t know what’s to come (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star speaks out about devastating storyline

Paul actor Peter Ash recently opened up about the storyline. “Paul is completely blindsided by the diagnosis,” he said. “He decides to keep it from his family and friends as he tries to come to terms with the news.”

He added: “I knew very little about MND before embarking on the storyline. I am hugely grateful to the MND Association for all their help and support. For any actor playing a role which examines a real-life issue or condition there comes a huge sense of responsibility.

“We are aware that some people watching this storyline are experiencing it in reality, it is their life. Awareness and education are really important. I have learned so much even in the short time I have been involved in this storyline. We hope Paul’s journey can make people more aware of the symptoms and what it is like for someone to live with MND.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

