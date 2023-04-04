In Coronation Street last night (Monday April 3, 2023), Mary thought that Brian had moved on from his Italian obsession. However, unfortunately, this wasn’t the case as his fixation soon was ignited once more.

Brian soon got a notification on his phone telling him that his long-lost cousin from Italy had been found online. She was called Isabella. Brian couldn’t wait to tell Mary the news but Brian’s Italian obsession has now led many Coronation Street viewers to beg for Brian to be offed.

Brian loves Italy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Brian’s Italian obsession

Recently, Brian received the test results from a DNA test he took online. It revealed that he was 8 percent Italian, something that he excitedly told Mary. Mary highlighted how he actually had more Scottish in him than Italian. Nevertheless, it was the Italian part that Brian focused on.

All of a sudden, Brian started living life as if he had grown up in Italy for all of his life. He started eating Italian meals and believed that he could taste the difference between Italian and non-Italian coffee, with Mary going along with everything so that he wouldn’t get upset.

Last night, after it was revealed that Brian hadn’t actually been able to distinguish the coffee correctly, Brian returned to his British fish and chips, upset that he wasn’t as Italian as he liked to think he was. His happiness soon reappeared though when he received a notification stating that he has a long-lost cousin in Italy called Isabella.

Fans want Brian to be killed off (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans beg for Brian to be offed

Coronation Street fans have had enough of Brian’s Italian obsession, fearing that the storyline will be a long-running one now that Brian has found a long-lost cousin. They’re now begging for Brian to be offed from the soap.

One Coronation Street fan wasn’t a fan of Brian’s new obsession with Italy and resorted to desperately tweeting: “Can Corrie write Brian out as quickly as they did with Cathy cause this ‘Italian’ storyline is painful to watch!!”

Can #Corrie write #Brian out as quickly as they did with #Kathy cause this “ Italian” storyline is painful to watch!! @itvcorrie — Lyndsey Fitzpatrick 🫀♻️🔜💝 (@LyndseyFitz) April 3, 2023

Brian’s storyline is absolutely awful. He’s one of many deadwood that needs to go #Corrie — Dylan 🇸🇪🇫🇮🇦🇹🇳🇴🇨🇿 (@HausofDylan95) April 3, 2023

I wish Brian left with Cathy when she left the street. He feels like a spare part now and is just useless. #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) April 3, 2023

Another Coronation Street viewer clearly wasn’t happy with Brian’s new storyline and shared their thoughts online, commenting: “Brian’s storyline is absolutely awful. He’s one of many deadwood that needs to go.”

A third viewer couldn’t help but wish that Brian had left the Street a long time before this storyline came about, writing: “I wish Brian left with Cathy when she left the street. He feels like a spare part now and is just useless.”

Brian’s found a long-lost cousin (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What’s next for Brian?

At the moment, there aren’t plans to get rid of Brian. However, fans may get a bit of reprieve from this storyline if Coronation Street spoilers are anything to go by.

Later this week, Brian tells Mary that he has plans to visit his cousin, Isabella, in Napoli. He needs Mary’s help so that he can go. Can Mary help him and give viewers some time away from Brian?

