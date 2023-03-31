Coronation Street spoilers: Romance for Brian and Mary as he tracks down long-lost cousin?

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that, as Brian Packham discovers a long-lost Italian cousin, he and Mary Taylor grow closer.

Is romance on the cards for Brian and Mary? And what does the news of Brian’s estranged relative mean for Brian?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers in full for this story below.

Brian enthusiastically tells Mary that he’s found a long-lost relative in Italian cousin Isabella (Credit: ITV)

An excited Brian shares family news with Mary

Things are looking up for Brian and Mary after they make up after having fallen out.

He then gets an email from the family tree website with interesting news. He learns that he has an Italian cousin, named Isabella.

As Brian enthuses about his newfound relative, Mary despairs. What does the news of cousin Isabella mean for Brian and his friendship with Mary?

Thinking he’s inviting her to join him in Napoli, Mary gleefully accepts Brian’s proposition (Credit: ITV)

Mary gets the wrong end of the stick

Later, Brian tells Rita that he’s planning on going to Napoli to meet and stay with his cousin, Isabella. He asks her if she’d look after the Kabin while he’s away.

When Rita says no, Brian decides to ask Mary instead. Brian tells Mary that he’s planning to visit Isabella in Napoli, and explains that he needs her help.

But Mary assumes that he’s inviting her to join him in Napoli! Excited, she says she’d be delighted to go.

Will Brian tell her the truth? Or will they head to one of the most romantic countries in the world and find love in Italy?

Is love on the cards for Brian and Mary? (Credit: ITV)

Cousin Isabella dashes Brian and Mary’s holiday hopes

Later, Brian gets an email from Isabella – telling him that she plans to visit him in Weatherfield instead. She says that her place in Napoli is currently being renovated.

Dreams of their holiday dashed, Brian and Mary are left disappointed. But what awaits them as Isabella prepares for her Weatherfield visit?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

