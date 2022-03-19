Coronation Street shares shocking trailer of Lydia Chambers’ next deadly move

Coronation Street stalker Lydia Chambers appeared to have made her exit last night – but there’s a LOT more to come.

The deranged ex of Adam Barlow has destroyed his life in recent months.

Lydia Chambers will soon leave Coronation Street – but what comes next? (Credit: ITV)

She faked an affair to destroy his marriage, secretly launched a hate campaign to upend his career and has left him utterly broken.

And with Adam set to be left for dead after she attacks him next week, there’s huge potential for what comes next.

Corrie has shared a new trailer of the shocking developments.

But with Lydia on her way out – for good – can Sarah and Adam find a way back together?

Actor Sam Robertson said: “I don’t know if it’s going to be the end of Adam and Sarah.

“I don’t know if it’s going to make them stronger. Literally no idea.”

Tina O’Brien added to ED! and other media: “Before this storyline I would have said they were unbreakable and really good together.

Sam Robertson confirms Coronation Street future

“I think this storyline has shown the worse in both of them.

“The fact that Sarah hasn’t trusted her own husband, the fact that she was so quick to doubt him, the fact that she was so quick to believe this girl who hasn’t been on the scene that long says already that there are trust issues.”

She added: “I think it’s also shown that Adam hasn’t been respectful of women over the years.

“He’s treated them like pieces of meat and he says he’s this changed man but I don’t know if he has grown up.

Lydia will try to kill Adam next week before leaving (Credit: ITV)

“They’re trying to grow up together but they had so many problems before their relationship that they’re trying to become normal people together.

“But it’s up to the writers to decide if they can get over this.”

However one thing is for sure – at least Adam will be sticking around for a while.

Actor Sam recently signed a new deal to keep him on the cobbles for another year.

A source told The Sun: “Sam is a huge talent and bosses are thrilled he’s signed a new contract.

“He’s got some explosive storylines coming up with Adam facing losing everything because of his deranged ex Lydia.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

