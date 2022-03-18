Coronation Street: Tina O’Brien admits even she gets ‘frustrated’ over Lydia storyline

Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien has said even she gets ‘frustrated’ by her latest storyline.

Tina’s alter ego Sarah Barlow is currently involved in a plot which has seen her husband framed for cheating on her.

Sarah has chosen to believe Adam’s ex-girlfriend, Lydia, over her hubby and it has caused all sorts of trouble on the cobbles.

Appearing on This Morning today (Friday March 18) actress Tina admitted she too is frustrated by the storyline.

Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien talked all things Sarah on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans stunned by Tina O’Brien on This Morning

What did Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien say on This Morning?

Speaking to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, she said: “So there’s been a storyline that Lydia is really good friends with Sarah and Sarah’s found out that they’re [Adam and Lydia] having an affair. Or so Lydia has told her.

“That isn’t the case, the audience know Lydia is lying she wants to get her own back because Adam’s treated her really badly.”

Dermot and Alison wanted all the gossip (Credit: ITV)

Alison said: “As a viewer seeing Lydia scheme and knowing that Sarah doesn’t know anything about it is really quite frustrating.”

And Tina admitted she feels the same!

“Yeah, it’s frustrating as an actress,” she revealed. “I know, they know and everyone else knows.”

She went on to explain it has been made easy by Rebecca Ryan, who plays Lydia.

“I think the thing that has made it so much easier is Rebecca who plays Lydia has just been a joy to work with and she plays it so convincingly that you do completely believe what she’s telling you.”

Sarah threw a leak a Lydia during a showdown (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah and Adam reunited by tragedy?

All fun and leaks

Tina also revealed what really happened during the now infamous leak scene.

“There was a scene where I had to throw a leak at her,” she said. “And I was meant to miss, but my aim was so bad, I hit her!

“We had so much fun and we had some really great stuff to do.”

So will Sarah ever find out the truth and forgive Adam?

Carla is certainly going to be key to the plot as she begins to suspect something isn’t right about Lydia. She gives Sarah some advice that leaves her wondering.

“Sarah loves Carla’s advice and she has looked up to her,” Tina said. “So hopefully she will listen.”

Is a reunion on the cards?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.