Coronation Street star Sair Khan has revealed she wants men to slide into her DMs.

The Alya Nazir actress split from Emmerdale star Simon Lennon last year.

And now, it seems, the gorgeous actress is ready to find love again.

However, she’s been stuck by lockdown limiting her options.

What did Sair Khan say about dating?

“I’ve definitely dipped my toe into the dating world in some way shape or form during lockdown,” she told Fabulous magazine.

It would be a welcome addition to have someone new so, if anyone wants to slide in my DMs, then go ahead!

“Me and Emily Atack [Sair’s 2018 I’m A Celebrity jungle mate] were having a laugh about it over WhatsApp, talking about how to navigate it.

“I am independent and happy with everything going on with work, family and friends. Having said that, it would be a welcome addition to have someone new so, if anyone wants to slide in my DMs, then go ahead! But I’m not chasing it!”

Coronation Street’s Sair Khan ‘split from Simon Lennon over work commitments’

Last year it was reported Sair and Simon split over their increasing work commitments.

Sair and Simon, who plays Brains in Our Girl, struggled to see each other as a result.

Sair’s time on Channel 4’s Sink Or Swim is also said to have been a contributing factor.

Simon now plays Ben in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

“Sair has found the challenge of learning to swim from scratch really tough,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“Training has been more difficult than she expected and it has really taken its toll on her emotionally and pushed her relationship to breaking point.”

The source added that the couple used to be inseparable.

They added: “Now both of them have huge work commitments and are at pivotal times in their careers.

“They have tried to make it work but are taking some time to give each other breathing space.”

Since the split, Simon went on to win the role of Aaron Dingle’s new love interest Ben in Emmerdale.

