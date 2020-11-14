Coronation Street baddie Geoff Metcalfe‘s journey on the cobbles “won’t end well”, actress Shelley King has revealed.

The star plays Geoff’s long-suffering and abused wife Yasmeen Nazir in the soap.

And she has now revealed that Geoff – played by Ian Bartholomew – will get his comeuppance on screen.

Actress Shelley King has said Geoff’s story won’t end well (Credit: ITV)

What will happen to Geoff in Coronation Street?

“The more out of control he feels, the less in control he behaves – and I don’t think it will end well, whatever happens,” she told Inside Soap’s Yearbook.

“We love to hate a baddie, and see someone like Geoff get his comeuppance, so I suspect that he will.”

She added that because of the harrowing nature of the storyline, the actors will be bonded for life.

“Whatever happens with Yasmeen and Geoff, we will always be friends and our families will have a bond, because they’ve had to put up with us!”

Geoff’s Corrie storyline is building to a no doubt dramatic conclusion (Credit: ITV)

In a separate interview, Shelley revealed to the same magazine how the soap will keep the storyline going long after Geoff has gone.

“You don’t just get over something like this,” she said.

“It would be a disservice to the people who do suffer this kind of abuse to just forget it. If Coronation Street wants to inform people, which it will continue to do, then we have to respect that.”

Yasmeen Nazir will stand trial during Corrie’s 60th anniversary week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s 60th anniversary to feature Yasmeen Nazir’s trial

The soap celebrates its 60th anniversary next month with a dramatic week of episodes.

Key to them will be Yasmeen’s trial as she faces charges of attempted murder after stabbing Geoff in the neck with a wine bottle.

She was terrified he was going to kill her and lashed out. However, Geoff has claimed he is the victim of Yasmeen’s abuse.

With even his son Tim turning on him and vowing to free Yasmeen, Geoff will be pushed into a corner.

But will Yasmeen be freed and will she get justice for what Geoff’s done to her?

