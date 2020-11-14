Coronation Street fans have been left heartbroken after a judge ruled Oliver Battersby should be allowed to die.

The young son of Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald is being kept alive by life support.

But sadly that’s now set to end.

Coronation Street fans were heartbroken over the judge’s ruling (Credit: ITV)

What did the judge say about Oliver?

Leanne is determined to appeal the ruling but having heard the evidence that his son is suffering, Steve refused to support it.

“Stop, just stop,” Steve told Leanne as she spoke about appealing.

“I’m sorry, I just think it’s time. I don’t want him to die, no one wants that. Were you listening today? The brain doesn’t get better – there’s no prospect of recovery.”

However, quoting the judge’s ruling, Steve said: “Oliver is suffering from relentless seizures.

“Listen to this. Assuming that he does continue to feel some level of discomfort then the continued seizure activity and the medical interventions while on ventilation could cause him considerable suffering.”

As Leanne tried to argue, he said: “He can’t hear us Leanne, he can’t.”

The judge ruled to allow Oliver Battersby to die (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Steve begs Leanne to let son Oliver Battersby die

“I’ve been sitting here for weeks, reading to him, talking to him, reading all those books. Watching him breathe, his little chest going up and down but Leanne it isn’t him breathing – it’s a machine,” he said.

“You know these seizures are getting worse. Can you say honestly that they’re not hurting him, that he’s not in pain? I’m so sorry, I’m not saying this to hurt you. I know you feel you’re right.

“If I thought that holding out would help. This is the hardest thing – to do what’s right for him.”

Steve McDonald, Leanne Tilsley and Nick Tilsley sit beside Oliver’s bed (Credit: ITV)

Steve then told her he couldn’t support the appeal and she was devastated. She said she hated him for what he was doing.

However, viewers are just heartbroken knowing Oliver will die soon.

One said: “Crying at #Corrie poor Oliver.”

“I am sobbing my heart out for Oliver. I had never heard of the disease before Corrie so well done!” said a second.

Another added: “Just caught up on #Corrie. What a heartbreaking, but beautiful episode. Everyone involved was fantastic.

“As much as I can see why Leanne is refusing to believe the doctors, she needs to realise that there is no hope and let Oliver be in peace! Loudly crying face.”

