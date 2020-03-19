Coronation Street jokes about a Real Housewives of Weatherfield spin off

Coronation Street has hinted at a Real Housewives of Weatherfield spin off show.

On Coronation Street's official Twitter account, a picture was posted with Jenny Connor, Gemma Winter, Gemma's mum Bernie Winter, Rita Tanner and Sally Metcalfe.

In the tweet they wrote: "We feel a spin-off show in the making @ITVBe... #Corrie #RealHousewives @OfficialRHOCH."

One fan commented saying: "I will definitely be watching."

Another tweeted: "Now I would pay to see this."

A third added: "This would be a hit."

The post refers to a scene in last night's episode (Wednesday, March 18) where Bernie spoke about turning the ginnel into a community hub, as seen on the Real Housewives.

Gemma joked she could see them both along with Rita, Jenny and Sally on a Real Housewives of Weatherfield show.

Gemma and Bernie joked about The Real Housewives of Weatherfield (Credit: ITV Hub)

However Gemma and Bernie's joking around was soon stopped when Gemma discovered her mum-group friends were all hanging out together, despite telling Gemma they were all busy and couldn't meet up.

Realising she hadn't been invited to their gathering on purpose, Bernie stormed into Imogen's garden and gave them a piece of her mind.

Fellow mum Vanessa clearly felt bad saying it was a last minute meet up and although Gemma tried to say it was fine, Bernie didn't hold back.

Gemma's mum group "friends" had decided not to invite Gemma to their gathering (Credit: ITV Hub)

She called them "a bunch of snotty cows" and told them all of their kids are ugly.

Before Gemma dragged her out, Bernie proceeded to tell Imogen she had been ripped off, saying she had seen her custom made bird table in B&M for £4.99!

Bernie is worried about Gemma (Credit: ITV Hub)

When they got back, Gemma had a go at her mum for her outburst at the mum group. However, Bernie admitted that Gemma has been looking miserable and worn out.

She told Gemma she needed help, but Gemma tried her best to play it down. Will she admit she needs proper help?

Coronation Street is next on Friday, March 20 at 7.30pm.

