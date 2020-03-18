Emmerdale and Coronation Street's Flanagan siblings' puppy Daisy melts hearts in adorable cardigan

Emmerdale's Amelia Flanagan and her Coronation Street siblings William and Isabella, have been melting hearts with pictures of their new puppy, Daisy.

And the latest one is no different!

In the picture, Isabella, who plays Hope Stape on Coronation Street, can be seen holding up the dog.

Daisy is wearing a little white cardigan, looking adorable!

The picture was captioned: "#saturdaysmiles."

Fans and friends rushed to comment on the post.

Sandra Marvin, who played Jessie Dingle in Emmerdale wrote: "Omg," with a heart-eyed emoji.

One fan wrote: "Very cute with her cardigan."

A second added: "Omg that's adorable xx."

Earlier this year, Isabella, her elder sister, Amelia, who plays April Windsor in Emmerdale and Isabella's twin brother William, who plays Joseph Brown in Corrie, looked overjoyed as they welcomed Daisy to the family.

Isabella plays Hope in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

They weren't the only ones to welcome a new pup to the family as Amelia's co-star Harvey Rogerson, who plays April's half-brother Leo in Emmerdale, received a puppy for his ninth birthday.

Currently Harvey is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After medical advice Weve taken the decision 2day 2protect r precious little H &2 selfisolate we r all well with no symptoms but H is more vulnerable due 2 suppressed immunity..stocked up sensibly & am going 2 try &make the most of the quality time together ..stay safe every1 😍 pic.twitter.com/n37Zzo1cdL — Harvey (@helloharvey) March 17, 2020

In a tweet on Harvey's Twitter account, alongside a picture of Harvey and his dog Lulu, it read: "After medical advice, we've taken the decision today to protect our precious little H and to self isolate.

"We are all well with no symptoms but H is more vulnerable due to suppressed immunity. Stocked up sensibly and am going to try and make the most of the quality time together... stay safe everyone."

Today (Wednesday, March 18, 2020) it was revealed Emmerdale and Coronation Street will be cutting episodes in the coronavirus pandemic.

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will be cutting the amount of episodes it airs each week (Credit: ITV)

In statement, ITV said: "The continued transmission of both soaps is a priority to all of us at ITV and to our audiences who enjoy the shows.

"Whilst carefully adhering to the latest advice from the government and Public Health England, our production teams are continuing to film episodes in Manchester and Leeds.

Both ITV soaps are continuing filming (Credit: ITV)

"With this change of transmission pattern it will ensure we have great new episodes coming to air every weekday night until at least the early summer.

"With effect from Monday 30 March Coronation Street and Emmerdale's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Emmerdale will air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm."

