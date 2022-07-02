Coronation Street fans are predicting a shock affair for Peter Barlow and Nicky Wheatley.

The recovering alcoholic has been consumed with rage since losing out on his chance to hold evil surgeon Mr Thorne accountable.

Will Peter Barlow have an affair with Nicky Wheatley in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know the surgeon took bets on whether Peter would survive his liver transplant.

And after Peter discovered this, he launched a complaint action in order to stop Thorne from doing it to anyone else.

He even managed to secretly record his confession.

However things went terribly wrong when Thorne convinced Peter’s son Simon that he had agreed a £100,000 deal with his dad to sell him the tape.

Simon handed it over but there was no cash.

Peter lost his chance to end Thorne’s career and reacted violently, smashing up his car.

Coronation Street: Peter Barlow to cheat on Carla Connor?

His wife Carla and friends and family have been telling him to let it go and move on.

But last night he found someone who shared his rage at the injustice at the world.

Called to a taxi job from the police station, he was there to pick up Nicky Wheatley.

The former sex worker had been arrested after she was attacked by a former client who tried to assault her.

Nicky shares Peter’s rage at the world (Credit: ITV)

She raged at the police for bringing her in and not the man who attacked her.

And when she got into the cab she began to talk to Peter about their shared rage at the world.

Fans could see a spark between the pair – and knowing Peter’s history of infidelity, are now predicting a shock affair.

One said: “Will Peter and Nicky bond over their misfortune and have an affair? #corrie.”

A second said: “#Corrie So we are all in agreement Peter and Nicky are gonna, y’know?”

A third said: “#corrie I smell Peter might have an affair her.”

Another added: “Is this Peter’s next affair?”

