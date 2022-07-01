Coronation Street summer preview: Huge returns, a bright new face and wedding disaster

Coronation Street has set the stage for a massive summer.

The ITV soap has had a dramatic start to the year with deaths, tragedies and the odd disaster – and summer is going to be no different.

Here’s what to expect…

Read more: Coronation Street star Jennifer James is married to a cobbles legend

Glenda and George are a formidable pairing (Credit: ITV)

Glenda waltzes into town!

Musical theatre star Jodie Prenger is joining Coronation Street as George Shuttleworth’s sister Glenda.

Glenda – a cruise ship singer – will land on the cobbles this August and quickly take her position as one of the Rovers’ iconic barmaids.

Jodie said: “I know I sound like a soppy sod, but it’s been on my bucket list to be in Coronation Street since I was little.

“It’s an honour, it truly is a very special moment in my life.

“To be part of something my family and I have loved for so long. And what a character, oh I have to say, total dream part.

“I can’t wait for you all to meet fun and sassy Glenda, George Shuttleworth‘s sister.

“I love Tony Maudsley already, what a fella! Your first day on the cobbles is one of the most nerve wrecking experiences you’ll go though and everyone was just so gloriously lovely, kind and welcoming.

“It was, and is, everything I expected, and more.”

It might be all smiles for now… (Credit: ITV)

Fiz’s wedding disaster

It’s a wedding on Coronation Street so you can bet your bottom dollar Fiz Stape‘s big day is not going to go to plan.

Sure enough. with Hope kicking off about her dress, interfering mother-in-law Mimi injured and Phill’s ex showing up, it looks like it’ll end in tears.

Couple all this with the registrar being cancelled and Tyrone declaring his love for Fiz hours before the nuptials, what will she do?

Will she marry Phill?

Or does she go back to Tyrone?

Will Toyah spend summer behind bars? (Credit: ITV)

Toyah Battersby goes down?

Toyah was responsible for causing husband Imran Habeeb’s death.

She purposefully drove into a wall after realising he had taken away her last chance at being a mother.

She has been charged and released on bail, but feeling completely lost she is thrilled to see ex-boyfriend Spider again.

However he’s about to get her in all sorts of trouble that could see her banged up for good…

Actor Martin Hancock is returning to Corrie as Spider (Credit: ITV)

Spider Nugent’s back!

Eco-warrior Spider is returning after 20 years but will he want to reunite with his ex?

Or is he bringing tragic news about his beloved aunt Emily Bishop?

He gets Toyah involved in a protest with his fellow activists over the summer. But is he leading her further astray?

Just why has Spider returned? And does he have a big secret?

Coronation Street has explored impotence with Sally and Tim (Credit: ITV)

Sally and Tim this summer in Coronation Street

Months we’ve been suffering through Tim’s health issues and his hiding them from Sally.

And now the sex-mad pair know that Tim’s suffering from impotence – which has certainly set the cat amongst the pigeons.

But will it lead to the couple splitting?

He’s been confiding in Aggie a lot lately, could an affair be on the cards?

Abi’s not the only one with a past in this set-up… (Credit: ITV)

Wendy Crozier returns to the street

Another major return for the cobbles is Wendy FLAMIN’ Crozier.

Ken Barlow’s former strumpet, Wendy is the enemy of all Deirdre Barlow fans – and she’s back as Abi’s foster carer.

She has already come face-to-face with Tracy – and it didn’t go well.

But what will happen when she inevitably meets Ken?

Is there another reason she’s back in town? What is Wendy hiding?

Dylan is returning to live with his dad Sean (Credit: ITV)

Sean’s son returns

For a man who rents a room from a taxi operator, Sean Tully has no qualms about bringing his teenage son to live with him.

But that’s exactly what he’s doing when his son Dylan finally makes a return.

But will bullying boyfriend Frank still be around then? And what will he make of Dylan?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.