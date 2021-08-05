Coronation Street fans have feared that Norris Cole has been killed off after the cast were spotted filming funeral scenes.

In pictures obtained by the Metro, Bill Roache, who plays Ken Barlow, and Rula Lenska, who plays Claudia Colby, were spotted filming funeral scenes.

It was also reported that Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt, was also filming the scenes. This led to speculation that it was Audrey Roberts funeral.

Rula and Bill were spotted filming (Credit: ITV)

Other cast members reportedly filming were Patti Clare, who plays Mary Taylor, Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew and Gareth Pierce, who plays Todd Grimshaw.

However fans have started to fear that it could be Norris who has been killed off.

Think they’ve defo killed Norris off, off screen… the cast were filming funeral scenes yesterday and this is how Mary was dressed. Remember her & Norris doing their Star Wars stuff?! #Corrie #Norris pic.twitter.com/Ph0a7oZ7XL — Coronation Street (@corrieweekly) August 5, 2021

#corrie Seeing filming scenes of a funeral that they're saying it Audrey's but Mary was dressed as Princess Leia so I think it means the worst- Norris is gone 😵 — Mitch R (@mitch_r23) August 4, 2021

My guess is they’ve killed Norris off, off screen… #Corrie https://t.co/Zt84pMDiy2 — Coronation Street (@corrieweekly) August 4, 2021

Norris Cole in Coronation Street

Character Norris has been in Coronation Street since 1994. However fans fear he’s been killed off (Credit: ITV)

Norris has been in Coronation Street on and off since 1994.

In 2017 Norris went off-screen. It was later revealed that actor Malcolm Hebden had a heart attack.

They’ve deffo killed Norris off, off-screen…

In 2019 Norris returned to Weatherfield. Freda returned to sell No.3, which was owned by her aunt Emily Bishop.

Norris and Freda planned to move to Edinburgh. Soon the couple left Weatherfield again.

Norris currently lives in Stillwater’s retirement home (Credit: ITV)

However last year, Norris and his fiancée Freda Burgess moved to Stillwater’s retirement home. The lived there alongside Ken and Claudia.

Soon Ken realised that he wanted to live on Coronation Street with his family. He and Claudia soon split up and Ken moved back to the street.

Recently Freda returned to the street. She came back to help Gemma and Chesney make a decision about their son Aled having the cochlear implant operation.

