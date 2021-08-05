Coronation Street: Zeedan Nazir set to return in ‘explosive’ new storyline

Coronation Street has announced that Zeedan Nazir will be returning after three years away from the cobbles.

Zeedan arrives in Weatherfield for his grandma Yasmeen’s birthday. However he’s shocked to discover the business is in serious financial trouble after his sister Alya fell for a bank scam.

Alya is desperate to keep the truth from Yasmeen. But she’s suspicious when Zeedan offers to bail her out.

When two thugs attack Zeedan in the street she can’t help but wonder if the beating has something to do with his new found wealth.

Zeedan is back, but has he brought trouble with him? (Credit: ITV)

Why has Zeedan left his new wife and decided to settle back into Weatherfield? Where did the money come from?

Actor Qasim Akhtar will be reprising his role.

Coronation Street: What did Qasim say about returning as Zeedan?

Speaking about returning to the show, Qasim said: “I’m excited to be back and getting stuck into an explosive line that I feel the viewers are going to love.

“Zeedan’s found himself in trouble yet again and I hope everyone tunes in to see the madness unfold. Watch this space…”

Zeedan left Weatherfield in 2018, but he will soon be back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said: “Qasim is a fantastic actor and Zeedan is a character with tonnes of connections in the show, so I’m really excited to bring him back in what will be a really juicy story for the Nazirs.

“Zeedan has made some mistakes while he’s been off screen but he’s determined to be a better man.

Will Zeedan’s return cause problems for Yasmeen? (Credit: ITV)

“However the path to redemption is strewn with pitfalls and Alya and Yasmeen end up getting sucked into the trouble that follows him to Weatherfield from his old life, threatening what promises to be Yasmeen’s fairytale ending, after her ordeal at the hands of Geoff.”

