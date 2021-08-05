Coronation Street viewers have slammed the ‘sick’ baby killer storyline after it was revealed Alina had lost her baby after the fire.

Earlier this week, Tyrone’s stepdaughter, who he raised has his own, Hope, appeared to be taking to the idea of having a sibling.

However when she overheard Tyrone and Alina happy that they’re happy a boy, she was furious.

Alina was taken to hospital after the fire (Credit: ITV)

Before leaving the flat, she stole Alina’s keys. Later Hope told her mum Fiz she wanted nothing to do with the baby.

She later snuck back into the salon flat when Alina was asleep and Tyrone was out to retrieve her toy dinosaur.

However on the street just moments later, Sally and Eileen noticed the flat was on fire. Alina was rushed to hospital.

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, August 4) Alina assured Tyrone that she and the baby were okay.

But as she began to pack up her things, she felt pain and thought she was bleeding.

Alina lost the baby (Credit: ITV)

She was taken off for another scan, which revealed that her baby had no heartbeat and she was having a miscarriage.

After finding out it was an aromatherapy candle that started the fire, Alina blamed herself.

Meanwhile Evelyn started to become suspicious of Hope when she started asking questions about the fire.

Back at the flat, Alina realised that in order for the fire to have started by the cot, someone must have moved the candle.

However fans were furious, realising that the fire Hope started could have been the reason Alina lost her baby.

I feel like this storyline is brushing over the fact that #Corrie has made a 10 year old murder her brother 😨 — Script to Scene (@scripttoscene) August 4, 2021

This really is a sick storyline. Just no need for it 😬 #Corrie — pollyk (@joy9kat) August 4, 2021

Oh my God what a horrific storyline!!! #Corrie — Michelle Jones 🤯🤯 (@MeeshyJay) August 4, 2021

This is a disgusting storyline of Alina loses the baby cuz of Hope #Corrie — 🇳🇬Uzoamaka🙌🏿💡💃🏾🌞💕🙏🏿 (@TashAmaka) August 4, 2021

Coronation Street: What’s next for Hope?

Later this week Alina and Tyrone try to make sense of the fire. They are stunned to find out that an accelerant was used to start the fire and is being investigated as arson.

Realising her keys are gone, Alina says someone must have let themselves in.

Alina tells Craig she thinks Fiz had something to do with the fire (Credit: ITV)

Confused by how shaken Fiz is by the turn of events, Tyrone quizzes her about the missing keys.

Fiz later tells Hope they need to talk about the fire.

As Fiz and Tyrone try to work out how to deal with Hope, Alina tells Craig she thinks Fiz started the fire.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

