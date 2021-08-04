Coronation Street SPOILERS: David to go back to prison as he covers up Shona’s crime?

Coronation Street spoilers reveal that David and Shona panic when they believe Shona ran Todd over, but could it be David who ends up in trouble?

In next week’s scenes Shona lets herself into No.8 in her dressing gown.

She confesses to David that she went to move his car but in the process she hit something, panicked and drove off, leaving David shocked.

Finding no evidence at the scene of the accident, the couple shrug it off. They soon ask Abi to mend the dent in the car.

Todd is injured (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Eileen tells Billy that Todd has been the victim of a hit and run and is in hospital.

Later Shona admits that she was driving the car and knew she hit something but just panicked.

Abi reluctantly agrees not to go to the police.

In the hospital, a battered and bruised Todd tells Eileen that he can’t remember much about the accident.

Eileen is relieved Todd is on the mend (Credit: ITV)

Eileen is relieved that her son is on the mend.

Meanwhile David assures Shona that he’s hidden the car and plans to visit Todd in hospital to see how much he remembers.

Coronation Street spoilers: David arrested

Later Craig goes to No.8 and tells David they found his car dumped, with a huge dent, in a pub car park miles away.

David does his best to remain calm. When Craig leaves, he and Shona mull over their options.

Later Sarah is shocked to see Craig arresting David on suspicion of failing to stop and report a road traffic accident.

David is arrested (Credit: ITV)

Could David be going back to prison?

At the police station, Craig interviews David and reveals that paint fragments on Todd’s clothes match those of the car.

However later Craig tells David that new evidence has come to light and he’s free to go.

Billy and Todd forced together

Meanwhile Todd comes out of hospital. Having moved back in to No.11, Todd tells Mary that he intends to be a better person, starting with his community service.

Billy isn’t happy about Todd working at the soup kitchen (Credit: ITV)

However when Billy realises Todd has been assigned to work at the soup kitchen he is furious. He soon sends Todd packing.

Mary queues up at the soup kitchen and persuades Billy to find a job for Todd or he could end up in prison. Billy begrudgingly relents.

When Billy reveals that they won’t be working together again as he’s made sure they’re on different shifts, Todd realises he has a long way to go before Billy will forgive him.

