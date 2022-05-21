Coronation Street reduced fans to tears with a moving tribute to Martyn Hett and the victims of the Manchester bombing.

The ITV soap’s Friday night episode (May 20) saw a moment of reflection in Victoria Gardens on the fifth anniversary of the atrocity.

Gail and Eileen laid flowers at the memorial in touching scenes last night (Credit: ITV)

Gail Platt and Eileen Grimshaw came together to put their long-running feud at the memorial bench.

The community garden and a special commemorative bench were installed in 2018 during a set extension at the soap’s set in Trafford.

It includes an emotional plaque in memory of the 22 victims, including Coronation Street superfan Martyn Hett.

The plaque reads: “For Martyn and all those who lost their lives on the 22nd of May 2017. We stand together.”

And in Friday’s episode, Gail and Eileen came together to lay flowers there ahead of the fifth anniversary of the attack on Sunday.

In the scene, Gail said to Eileen: “It’s a lovely bench, isn’t it?”

Coronation Street: Emotional tribute to Martyn and victims of Manchester bombing

Eileen replied: “It is, it’s just a crying shame it even has to be here.”

“Five years on Sunday,” Gail responded.

“I know,” Eileen replied.

Gail added: “Could have been any one of us, couldn’t it, any one of us from this street.”

“Our kids, grandkids,” Eileen replied.

Coronation Street features a memorial plaque to the victims of the Manchester bombing (Credit: ITV)

“They went out for a concert, and they never came back,” said Gail.

Eileen joked about the pair being civil to each other with Gail replying: “Some things are bigger than you and me, Eileen.”

The touching scene left Corrie viewers in tears.

One said: “An absolutely stunning tribute in tonight’s Corrie, so special that he will always be a part of his favourite TV show and it was amazing to be able to go and see it.”

A second: “Oh #Corrie I was not expecting that tonight. What a lovely tribute. Beautiful.”

A third said: “Oh Corrie, wow [crying emoji] what a beautiful tribute to all who lost their lives and especially gorgeous Martyn who loved Corrie more than anyone! This is just beautiful.”

