Coronation Street’s big super soap week in May: What do we know?

Coronation Street is doing it again and pulling out all the stops for a major week of episodes.

The ITV soap has teased the battle for baby Alfie between Imran Habeeb and Abi Webster will reach a shocking peak in the super soap week.

Here’s everything we know about it…

A burning car lurks behind Imran Habeeb (Credit: ITV)

When will the big Coronation Street week air?

The week dubbed super soap week by fans will air at the end of the month.

Beginning Monday May 30, the week will see a massive schedule shake-up for Corrie and sister soap Emmerdale.

Read more: Coronation Street: Sally Dynevor hints she could be quitting soap

They will move around for the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final week.

Emmerdale will return to its former home at 7pm, and Corrie will follow at 7.30pm.

And both soaps will air just one episode each week night.

Which Coronation Street characters will feature in the big week?

The full list has not been revealed yet but the week will focus heavily on Imran Habeeb and Abi Webster.

Obviously that will also include Imran’s wife Toyah Battersby and Abi’s husband Kevin Webster.

A dramatic trailer for the week also includes Adam Barlow and Debbie Webster.

There is also an intriguing burning car in the background of the spinning trailer.

Will there be a devastating car crash? And will someone die?

Abi will be at the centre of the action again (Credit: ITV)

What are Coronation Street bosses saying the week will be like?

ITV’s big soap boss John Whiston has teased the massive week of episodes.

He said: “The pigeons really do come home to roost for some of Corrie’s best loved characters in this fantastic week of edge of your seat drama.

Read more: Coronation Street: 5 dark theories on Phill Whittaker

“Secrets unravel, truths hurt and lives well and truly turn upside down as the lengths Imran went to to take baby Alfie away from Abi are revealed.

“Whether your sympathies are with Abi, with Toyah or with Imran, this is not a week to be missed.”

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.