Coronation Street legend Julie Goodyear has been diagnosed with dementia, her husband has revealed. He released a statement today confirming the news.

Julie, 81, is best known for playing Bet Lynch (later Gilroy) in Corrie. She starred as the iconic landlady on and off from 1966 until 2003.

Julie’s husband Scott made the announcement today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia

Scott Brand, Julie’s husband of 16 years, said: “My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heartbreaking diagnosis.

“Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance, but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.”

He continued: “We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out. Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her – and she them – but she can get confused particularly if she is tired. I hope people will understand.”

Julie, who is a patron of Willow Wood Hospice in Greater Manchester, will not be giving any interviews following her diagnosis.

Bet was an iconic fixture behind the bar in the Rovers (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Julie Goodyear as Bet Lynch

The actress is well known to fans of Coronation Street for playing Rovers landlady Bet. Her first appearance was in 1966, but it was only four years later in 1970 she returned as a full-time regular.

Over her years in Weatherfield she became an iconic part of the show’s history from the top of her blonde beehive to the tips of her leopard-print-clad toes.

Bet was in Coronation Street from 1970 until 1995, making her one of the show’s longest running characters. And she reappeared for a few episodes in 2002, and the following year too.

She had lots of flings during her time in Weatherfield, including relationships with Mike Baldwin and Len Fairclough.

The Rovers has never been the same without Bet (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Bet and Alec

Bet met Alec Gilroy in the 1980s, and he proved a rock to her. He loaned her money to buy the Rovers and then suggested they get married.

In 1992 Alec decided to move to Southampton and sold the pub back to the brewery. Bet didn’t want to go but at first she agreed, only to change her mind. Alec told her she’d chosen the pub over her husband and Bet couldn’t argue!

When, in 1995, the pub was up for sale again, Bet tried to raise the money with loans from Rita and Vicky, but they wouldn’t help and Bet left Weatherfield.

Bet’s 2002 did not go to plan (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Julie’s return – and departure

Julie returned in 2002, but only lasted 17 days. She later revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan, that she couldn’t cope with how different the show had become.

There were more episodes to film, less time for rehearsal and scenes were often filmed out of order.

“Somebody had omitted to tell me, in the transition period, all the changes that had happened,” Julie said.

“You know, all the older members of the cast that had been there, since it had gone through from three to five episodes, had been eased gently into it, and all the new kids coming in weren’t used to working any other way.”

She added: “It was like being on a conveyor belt. We’d always had rehearsal. We’d always had make-up and costume. I had about 27 Rovers scenes and we started at the end. ‘Sorry, the end?’ I was used to beginning at the beginning and building up.”

The story is that Julie quit the show in a message sent by fax! She did return briefly for a few episodes the following year, which were filmed on location in Blackpool.

Coronation Street actress Julie Goodyear

Back in the 1960s, Julie was a jobbing actress who had roles in many television shows and in theatre. But becoming Bet Lynch changed her life forever.

Since leaving Coronation Street, she’s been a reality television regular. She most memorably appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2012.

Julie has been married four times and she has three grandchildren.