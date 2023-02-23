Bet Lynch in Coronation Street was a soap legend.

Over her years in Weatherfield she became an iconic part of the show’s history from the top of her blonde beehive to the tips of her leopard-print-clad toes.

Bet was in Coronation Street briefly in 1966, then from 1970 until 1995, making her one of the show’s longest running characters.

And she reappeared for a few episodes in 2002, and the following year too.

But her return to the cobbles in 2002 was a disaster!

So what was that all about?

Coronation Street icon Bet Lynch (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Bet Lynch in Coronation Street

Bet came to Coronation Street in 1970 as a junior barmaid at the Rovers.

She had lots of flings during her time in Weatherfield, including relationships with Mike Baldwin and Len Fairclough.

Her fondness for some romance, though, cost her dearly.

As a teenager, Bet had a son called Martin, who was adopted. When he was killed in service in Northern Ireland, a heartbroken Bet discovered he’d come to Coronation Street to meet her but had been disgusted by her flirty nature and gone away again without introducing himself.

Bet was so shocked by this news that she considered taking her own life, but with the support of her friends on the Street, she got back on track.

In 1985, she became manageress of the Rovers, only to almost lose her life – and the pub – in a fire. Thankfully both Bet and the Rovers survived.

The barmaid married Alec (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Bet and Alec

Bet met Alec Gilroy in the 1980s, and he proved a rock to her. He loaned her money to buy the Rovers and then suggested they get married.

Though it sounded like a marriage of convenience, it wasn’t – they worked well together and when Alec’s granddaughter Vicky was orphaned they took her in.

But in 1992, Alec decided to move to Southampton and sold the pub back to the brewery. Bet didn’t want to go but at first she agreed, only to change her mind. Alec told her she’d chosen the pub over her husband and Bet couldn’t argue!

When, in 1995, the pub was up for sale again, Bet tried to raise the money with loans from Rita and Vicky, but they wouldn’t help and Bet left Weatherfield.

Bet was manageress of the Rovers (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who played Bet Lynch in Coronation Street?

Bet Lynch in Coronation Street was played by soap legend Julie Goodyear.

Back in the 1960s, Julie was a jobbing actress who had roles in many television shows and in theatre. But becoming Bet Lynch changed her life forever.

Since leaving Coronation Street, she’s been a reality television regular.

Julie has been married four times and she has three grandchildren.

The 2002 comeback was a disaster (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened in 2002?

Back in 2002, EastEnders was beating Corrie in the ratings, which wasn’t going down well with the show’s bosses.

So in a panic, the producers decided it was time for a change. At the time, Fred Elliott had just married Eve Sykes and they had been ready to take over the Rovers.

But the powers that be thought Bet would be more popular with viewers.

They axed poor old Eve and tempted Julie Goodyear back to the show. Bet was to return to Weatherfield for Betty Turpin‘s retirement party, and stay to be the new manageress at the Rovers.

But times had changed and Julie only lasted 17 days!

Julie revealed the truth on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Julie Goodyear reveals the real reason she left

Later, in a revealing interview with Piers Morgan, Julie explained that she couldn’t cope with how different the show had become.

There were more episodes to film, less time for rehearsal and scenes were often filmed out of order.

“Somebody had omitted to tell me, in the transition period, all the changes that had happened,” Julie said.

“You know, all the older members of the cast that had been there, since it had gone through from three to five episodes, had been eased gently into it, and all the new kids coming in weren’t used to working any other way.”

She added: “It was like being on a conveyor belt. We’d always had rehearsal. We’d always had make-up and costume. I had about 27 Rovers scenes and we started at the end. ‘Sorry, the end?’ I was used to beginning at the beginning and building up.”

The story is that Julie quit the show in a message sent by fax!

She did return briefly for a few episodes the following year, which were filmed on location in Blackpool.

Julie was replaced by Maureen Lipman who now plays Evelyn Plummer (Credit: ITV)

What happened next?

Julie’s departure sent the storyliners into a spin. Bet exited off screen, and a woman called Lilian Spencer came to the Rovers as temporary manager.

She’s a familiar face to current Corrie viewers, because she was played by Maureen Lipman, who’s now in the show as Evelyn Plummer

Lilian was said to be more popular with the viewers than the returning Bet had been! But she didn’t stay either. Instead, Lilian was replaced by new manager Shelley Unwin

And the rest – as they say – is (soap) history.